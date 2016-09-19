Snake sex pit broken up after experts called in

LOVE is patient and kind. It is not jealous, it does not brag and it is not proud.

But this was a love that could not last, because although entirely natural, not everyone wants a group of keelback snakes mating in their yard.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video on Facebook, describing a scene in which the female was marked by minor bites and blood "in the confusion" as two males fought for her attention.

The Doonan woman called for help, and can be heard gasping at the sight of the snakes.

The non-venomous snakes "may as well be lizards" the catcher tells her, but any snake