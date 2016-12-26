Snake bite lands teen in hospital on Christmas night

LUCKY: As no venom had transferred with the bite, the girl luckily avoided any complications.

IT WAS a nasty Christmas surprise for one family spending their holidays at the Noosa North Shore campsite, when a teenage girl had to be taken to hospital for a snake bite.

A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said paramedics responded to a call around 3am on Monday morning and applied a compression bandage on the scene to the bite on the girl's foot.

She was then taken to Nambour hospital in a stable condition, where it was found that luckily no venom had entered with the bite.

Testing was yet to determine the type of snake the girl was bitten by.