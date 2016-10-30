Smoke plume no cause for concern: firies

THERE is no need for alarm over the plume of smoke near Gympie, according to fire officers.

The smoke is visible from across Gympie as it rises south-east of the town.

A Queensland Fire and Communications spokesman said the smoke was the result of a "prescribed burn" on a North Deep Creek property.

He said Rural Fire Brigade personnel were overseeing the burn.

Further south, a large bushfire is burning at Peregian Springs, with 11 fire trucks working overnight to contain the blaze.

