Sky's the only limit for Nina

Janine Hill
| 26th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
Nina Burkardt having just passed a pilot's exam.
Nina Burkardt having just passed a pilot's exam. Contributed

NINA Burkardt is a girl who likes to aim high.

The Lake Macdonald 16-year-old has her sights set on becoming an airline pilot and is well on the way after having achieved her recreational pilot's licence.

Nina has the right pedigree for the job. Her father Frank is an aircraft mechanical engineer and her mother Ines has also worked in aviation.

"Both my parents worked at McDermott Aviation, the helicopter company in Cooroy, so I grew up around all that. We were always around planes and helicopters," she said.

Like her older brother, Nina chose aerospace as one of her subjects in year nine at Noosa District High and excelled in it.

Her teachers noticed her potential and pointed her towards a scholarship that covered five hours of the 25 hours flying time she needed to get her pilot's licence.

She has been training at Gympie with the Recreational Flying Company but is working towards getting her controlled airspace endorsement which will allow her to fly in and out of airports with control towers such as the Sunshine Coast Airport.

Nina's passion and aptitude for aviation has been recognised with several awards over the past two years.

She was chosen by Boeing Defence to do a week's work experience at the Amberley airbase where she had the opportunity to fly in an F-18 Hornet simulator.

The soon-to-be-Year 12 student wants be an airline pilot for one simple reason: "I love flying."

She is now qualified to take passengers but so far, not many friends have asked for a ride.

"They are too scared to come but the think it's pretty cool," she said.

Her father has flown with her, though, and unlike some parents who are reluctant to ride with their learner driver children, he had no qualms about flying with Nina at the controls.

"She's qualified to do it. Why would I worry? I worry more about being on the road than in the air. There's lots of idiots on the road but up in the sky, it's pretty empty," Mr Burkardt said.

He said he was extremely proud of his daughter and her hard work and determination.

"She's good, she's found her passion," he said.

