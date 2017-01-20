37°
Six months of fun planned for G150 celebrations

Shelley Strachan & Donna Jones | 20th Jan 2017 1:00 PM
STAR POWER: Shannon Noll will perform next week at the official G150 launch and free concert.
STAR POWER: Shannon Noll will perform next week at the official G150 launch and free concert. Contributed

THE Gympie region is putting on its party shoes this year as it comes together to celebrate 150 years since the discovery of gold and the founding of Gympie.

The year-long program officially kicks off next Thursday with a very special Australia Day celebration at Nelson Reserve.

The program will culminate on September 30 to October 2 with a Get Back to Gympie long weekend that will include a Gala Mayoral Ball, school reunion open days for every school in the region, sport club reunions, Mary Street celebrations, night markets and live broadcasting of the football grand finals on big screens throughout the city.

Here is an early breakdown of what is planned for the first half of the year:

JANUARY

WHAT:

Australia Day Citizenship Awards

WHEN:

January 26 (morning), Gympie Civic Centre

A presentation of awards to residents who have been recognised for their contribution to the region.

WHAT:

G150 Free Community Concert

WHEN:

January 26 (afternoon), Nelson Reserve

This free concert will feature Shannon Noll and Tim Friedman and will mark the official launch of the G150 celebrations.

FEBRUARY

WHAT:

Super Sedan G150 Gold Cup

WHEN:

February 4, Mothar Mountain Speedway

Catch all the action of the Super Sedan G150 Gold Cup at Mothar Mountain Speedway.

WHAT:

Bull n Bronc Spectacular

WHEN:

February 11, Gympie Showgrounds

Celebrate the G150 at Gympie's premier rodeo, put together by the Gympie Show Society.

WHAT:

G150 Arts

WHEN:

February 14, Mary St

The launch of the Mary Street public artworks documenting the history of Mary St.

MARCH

WHAT:

G150 Art Exhibit

WHEN:

March 4, Gympie Regional Gallery

The G150 Art Exhibit will open with a suitcase market at the art gallery.

WHAT:

Goomeri Show

WHEN:

March 17-18, Goomeri Showgrounds

Head along to the Annual Goomeri Show to discover a showcase of the best produce, livestock, handicrafts and more that this region has to offer.

WHAT:

90th Anniversary Dinner Dance

WHEN:

March 25, Lower Wonga Hall

Lower Wonga Hall will celebrate it's 90th with an evening dinner dance.

APRIL

WHAT:

Kilkivan Great Horse Ride

WHEN:

April 1, Kilkivan

This endurance horse ride attracts hundreds of riders each year.

WHAT:

100 Club Cup Race Day

WHEN:

April 8, Gympie Race Course

The second race meet for the season will be a sparkling afternoon of racing and fashion.

WHAT:

Easter Festival

WHEN:

April 12 (tbc), Mary St

A street party along Gympie's main street with entertainers, street stalls and extended shopping hours.

WHAT:

Far-Away Easter Carnival

WHEN:

April 16 (tbc), Imbil

An endurance horse ride held at Imbil, attracting riders from across the country.

WHAT:

Bay to Bay Yacht Race

WHEN:

April 29-30, Fraser Coast to Tin Can Bay

Starting at Hervey Bay, vessels set sail and cross the finish line at Tin Can Bay.

MAY

WHAT:

Gympie GourMay

WHEN:

May 1-31, across the region

Food is the focus for the entire month, with events to celebrate local growers, producers and restaurants.

WHAT:

2017 Gympie and District Show

WHEN:

May 18-20, Gympie Showgrounds

In addition to the show spectacle, this year will feature plays and skits covering the history of Gympie during the past 150 years.

WHAT:

Goomeri Pumpkin Festival

WHEN:

May 27-28, Goomeri township

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is full of fun for the whole family, including the Great Australian Pumpkin Roll, street parade, music and heritage dinner dance.

JUNE

WHAT:

Pig Day Out

WHEN:

June 3, Rainbow Beach

A fundraising event to raise awareness and money to combat melanoma, with pig races, market stalls, entertainment and more.

WHAT:

International Rally of Queensland

WHEN:

June 16-18 (tbc), Imbil

It's the longest-running round of the national championship and was professionally organised by the Brisbane Sporting Car Club Ltd.

WHAT:

RSL Club Cup Race Day

WHEN:

June 24, Gympie Racecourse

The third races meet for the season for Gympie Turf Club.

Gympie Times

Topics:  entertainment g150 gympie whatson

