Six months of fun planned for G150 celebrations

STAR POWER: Shannon Noll will perform next week at the official G150 launch and free concert.

THE Gympie region is putting on its party shoes this year as it comes together to celebrate 150 years since the discovery of gold and the founding of Gympie.

The year-long program officially kicks off next Thursday with a very special Australia Day celebration at Nelson Reserve.

The program will culminate on September 30 to October 2 with a Get Back to Gympie long weekend that will include a Gala Mayoral Ball, school reunion open days for every school in the region, sport club reunions, Mary Street celebrations, night markets and live broadcasting of the football grand finals on big screens throughout the city.

Here is an early breakdown of what is planned for the first half of the year:

JANUARY

WHAT:

WHEN:

A presentation of awards to residents who have been recognised for their contribution to the region.

WHAT:

WHEN:

This free concert will feature Shannon Noll and Tim Friedman and will mark the official launch of the G150 celebrations.

FEBRUARY

WHAT:

WHEN:

February 4, Mothar Mountain Speedway

Catch all the action of the Super Sedan G150 Gold Cup at Mothar Mountain Speedway.

WHAT:

WHEN:

Celebrate the G150 at Gympie's premier rodeo, put together by the Gympie Show Society.

WHAT:

WHEN:

The launch of the Mary Street public artworks documenting the history of Mary St.

MARCH

WHAT:

WHEN:

The G150 Art Exhibit will open with a suitcase market at the art gallery.

WHAT:

WHEN:

, Goomeri Showgrounds

Head along to the Annual Goomeri Show to discover a showcase of the best produce, livestock, handicrafts and more that this region has to offer.

WHAT:

WHEN:

Lower Wonga Hall will celebrate it's 90th with an evening dinner dance.

APRIL

WHAT:

WHEN:

This endurance horse ride attracts hundreds of riders each year.

WHAT:

WHEN:

The second race meet for the season will be a sparkling afternoon of racing and fashion.

WHAT:

WHEN:

A street party along Gympie's main street with entertainers, street stalls and extended shopping hours.

WHAT:

WHEN:

An endurance horse ride held at Imbil, attracting riders from across the country.

WHAT:

WHEN:

Starting at Hervey Bay, vessels set sail and cross the finish line at Tin Can Bay.

MAY

WHAT:

WHEN:

, across the region

Food is the focus for the entire month, with events to celebrate local growers, producers and restaurants.

WHAT:

WHEN:

, Gympie Showgrounds

In addition to the show spectacle, this year will feature plays and skits covering the history of Gympie during the past 150 years.

WHAT:

WHEN:

, Goomeri township

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is full of fun for the whole family, including the Great Australian Pumpkin Roll, street parade, music and heritage dinner dance.

JUNE

WHAT:

WHEN:

A fundraising event to raise awareness and money to combat melanoma, with pig races, market stalls, entertainment and more.

WHAT:

WHEN:

(tbc), Imbil

It's the longest-running round of the national championship and was professionally organised by the Brisbane Sporting Car Club Ltd.

WHAT:

WHEN:

The third races meet for the season for Gympie Turf Club.