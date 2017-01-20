Six months of fun planned for G150 celebrations

THE Gympie region is putting on its party shoes this year as it comes together to celebrate 150 years since the discovery of gold and the founding of Gympie.
The year-long program officially kicks off next Thursday with a very special Australia Day celebration at Nelson Reserve.
The program will culminate on September 30 to October 2 with a Get Back to Gympie long weekend that will include a Gala Mayoral Ball, school reunion open days for every school in the region, sport club reunions, Mary Street celebrations, night markets and live broadcasting of the football grand finals on big screens throughout the city.
Here is an early breakdown of what is planned for the first half of the year:
JANUARY
WHAT:Australia Day Citizenship Awards
WHEN:January 26 (morning), Gympie Civic Centre
A presentation of awards to residents who have been recognised for their contribution to the region.
WHAT:G150 Free Community Concert
WHEN:January 26 (afternoon), Nelson Reserve
This free concert will feature Shannon Noll and Tim Friedman and will mark the official launch of the G150 celebrations.
FEBRUARY
WHAT:Super Sedan G150 Gold Cup
WHEN:February 4, Mothar Mountain Speedway
Catch all the action of the Super Sedan G150 Gold Cup at Mothar Mountain Speedway.
WHAT:Bull n Bronc Spectacular
WHEN:February 11, Gympie Showgrounds
Celebrate the G150 at Gympie's premier rodeo, put together by the Gympie Show Society.
WHAT:G150 Arts
WHEN:February 14, Mary St
The launch of the Mary Street public artworks documenting the history of Mary St.
MARCH
WHAT:G150 Art Exhibit
WHEN:March 4, Gympie Regional Gallery
The G150 Art Exhibit will open with a suitcase market at the art gallery.
WHAT:Goomeri Show
WHEN:March 17-18, Goomeri Showgrounds
Head along to the Annual Goomeri Show to discover a showcase of the best produce, livestock, handicrafts and more that this region has to offer.
WHAT:90th Anniversary Dinner Dance
WHEN:March 25, Lower Wonga Hall
Lower Wonga Hall will celebrate it's 90th with an evening dinner dance.
APRIL
WHAT:Kilkivan Great Horse Ride
WHEN:April 1, Kilkivan
This endurance horse ride attracts hundreds of riders each year.
WHAT:100 Club Cup Race Day
WHEN:April 8, Gympie Race Course
The second race meet for the season will be a sparkling afternoon of racing and fashion.
WHAT:Easter Festival
WHEN:April 12 (tbc), Mary St
A street party along Gympie's main street with entertainers, street stalls and extended shopping hours.
WHAT:Far-Away Easter Carnival
WHEN:April 16 (tbc), Imbil
An endurance horse ride held at Imbil, attracting riders from across the country.
WHAT:Bay to Bay Yacht Race
WHEN:April 29-30, Fraser Coast to Tin Can Bay
Starting at Hervey Bay, vessels set sail and cross the finish line at Tin Can Bay.
MAY
WHAT:Gympie GourMay
WHEN:May 1-31, across the region
Food is the focus for the entire month, with events to celebrate local growers, producers and restaurants.
WHAT:2017 Gympie and District Show
WHEN:May 18-20, Gympie Showgrounds
In addition to the show spectacle, this year will feature plays and skits covering the history of Gympie during the past 150 years.
WHAT:Goomeri Pumpkin Festival
WHEN:May 27-28, Goomeri township
The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is full of fun for the whole family, including the Great Australian Pumpkin Roll, street parade, music and heritage dinner dance.
JUNE
WHAT:Pig Day Out
WHEN:June 3, Rainbow Beach
A fundraising event to raise awareness and money to combat melanoma, with pig races, market stalls, entertainment and more.
WHAT:International Rally of Queensland
WHEN:June 16-18 (tbc), Imbil
It's the longest-running round of the national championship and was professionally organised by the Brisbane Sporting Car Club Ltd.
WHAT:RSL Club Cup Race Day
WHEN:June 24, Gympie Racecourse
The third races meet for the season for Gympie Turf Club.