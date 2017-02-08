Silence after Fraser Coast CEO sacking

MAJORITY: Glenwood and Tiaro councillor Anne Maddern backed the CEO sacking motion put forward by Mayor Chris Loft on Monday.

FRASER Coast Mayor Chris Loft has welcomed his success in having the council sack his CEO Lisa Desmond, but his supporter Anne Maddern did not respond to Gympie Times attempts to obtain a comment yesterday.

Mrs Maddern represents the council's Division 2, which takes in the communities of Glenwood, Bauple and Tiaro, to Gympie region's immediate north.

Councillors this week voted seven to four to terminate the CEO's contract.

Her dismissal was supported by Cr Loft, deputy Mayor George Seymour and Cr Maddern, with similar votes from Crs James Hanson, Daniel Sanderson, Rolf Light and Denis Chapman.

Crs Paul Truscott, David Lewis, Darren Everard and Stuart Taylor voted against the dismissal motion.

Cr Loft told fellow councillors it was they who were responsible "at a strategic level for the health, wellbeing, growth and development of the council workforce.

"If this does not occur, ultimately council's level of service to our community will fall to an unacceptable level.”

He said it was "no secret” that the working relationship between him and Ms Desmond was "virtually non-existent,” but he said his view was that Ms Desmond was not the person to implement the changes which he said were required.

Cr Seymour did not support an earlier dismissal move last year but said he did so at Monday's general meeting of councillors, on the basis of an internal operational report.

"The results of that operational report did influence my decision,” Cr Seymour says.

He did not elaborate on the report's details, saying this was because it had not yet been distributed among council staff.

Cr Loft said the sacking opened the door to a fresh direction for the council.

Cr Seymour said it was time for the council to work as a team, but there was a long way to go.