SIDE-SWIPED: Where are singles going wrong

• Bad dating behaviour in Queensland is rife with more than a third (31%) stringing along people they aren't interested in

• A third (30%) of QLD singles report feeling not good enough while 27% feel like they aren't attractive enough

• 74% of Aussie singles are dating with the intention of a long-term relationship

A SWIPE may only take a second but the new culture of 'convenience dating' is leading singles further away from finding 'The One', according to new research by Australia's most trusted dating site, eHarmony.

The latest installment of eHarmony's 2016 Relationship Study revealed that despite 74% of Aussie singles dating with the intention of finding a relationship, their actions aren't a match for their desires.

Dating is rife in Queensland with 31% of singles admitting to stringing along those they aren't interested in. Other national bad behaviours cited by Aussies who have turned to swipe-based dating apps include dating multiple people (65%) and 'ghosting' (57%).

In Queensland alone, hurt feelings (37%) or a hit to the self-esteem (30% report feeling not good enough while 27% feel like they aren't attractive enough) are just the tip of the impact iceberg of this bad behaviour.

Almost half (43%) of single Aussies admit to having a negative attitude towards dating from their experiences in the past 12 months, 10% of whom say they've given up on dating altogether.

So with a meaningful relationship the end goal for dating Aussies, where are singles going so wrong?

According to the research, men and women are defaulting to swiping apps for entertainment (59%), while Queenslanders admit to using apps for ego boost (13%) and self-validation they provide (9%), rather than for finding someone they can really connect with.

Melanie Schilling, psychologist and eHarmony relationship expert said: "This research revealed that while modern dating rituals might have changed, our romantic desires haven't. Australian singles are still looking for that special someone, but the influx of choice has left us confused and in dating overdrive.

"According to eHarmony's research, fluid conversation (72%), a shared sense of humour (68%) and feeling at ease with one another (67%) are the top three ingredients that create a 'spark'. The quick-swipe method many daters are defaulting to, however, doesn't establish any of this.

"A better approach would be for daters to focus on establishing genuine connections with people, and to do that you really need to go beyond skin deep."

Jonathan Beber, matching scientist, eHarmony Inc said: "eHarmony's algorithm has been developed from years of scientific and relationship research. Having matched over 200,000 couples in Australia since launching nearly a decade ago, we know what it takes to create genuine sparks."

To prove this theory, Mr Beber will be flying to Australia next month for a one off event that will put eHarmony's algorithm to the test in a live setting for the first time ever.