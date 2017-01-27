32°
News

'Sick of it': Gympie plus-sized blogger defies ideals

Francesca Mcmackin
| 27th Jan 2017 9:18 AM
Melissa Walker Horn is the founder of Suger Coat It.
Melissa Walker Horn is the founder of Suger Coat It.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MELISSA Walker Horn's blog is built on courage where none should be required.

After all, in her own words: "We're talking about a singlet, not being dropped into a war zone."

The Gympie woman is the founder and face of Suger Coat It, a plus-sized fashion and lifestyle blog that serves as a how-to guide for gaining confidence regardless of body shape.

It all started as a personal hobby seven years ago, but morphed into a style blog featuring Ms Walker Horn in her latest outfits.

"As a natural progression to that, people would be like, 'Oh, I'd never have the confidence to wear that, I wouldn't do that, I'm not brave enough to do that," Ms Walker Horn said.

And so her refusal to hide away as a plus-sized woman became the blog's greatest strength.

Michelle Walker Horn, also known as "Suger", now attracts 40,000 page views per month on her blog.
Michelle Walker Horn, also known as "Suger", now attracts 40,000 page views per month on her blog. Suger Coat It

The website has more than 2000 subscribers, attracts about 40,000 page views every month, and Ms Walker Horn's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest accounts have more than 10,000 followers each.

"I think it's just that I'm not afraid to put myself out there," Ms Walker Horn said.

"I love to write, so I wasn't afraid to write about the topic that everyone talks about.

"No-one really wants to stand up and say "yeah, okay, this happens to me and it's not right".

Ms Walker Horn has since been accused of "glorifying obesity" for encouraging others to love their own bodies.

"Basically now I'm force-feeding people to make them fat too," she joked.

"It's just part of how ingrained this fat-phobia is, it's like, 'Please don't be on there telling people they don't have to be miserable their entire life.'"

She stressed that her message wasn't about "not trying" to be healthy, but more about accepting they will never be perfect.

That conviction comes after Ms Walker Horn struggled with body-image issues since her youth.

She said while her family were supportive, she grew up in the "waist generation", when waifish women were in vogue.

"It was the exact opposite of everything I was, so of course I struggled," she said.

But her ability to be "arrogant" eventually let her reject the image expected of her.

"I'm not always going to listen to someone when they tell me what I should and shouldn't do," Ms Walker Horn said.

"I'm staving myself, and instead of enjoying the exercise I do, I do it to count points.

"This isn't right, this isn't the way to live a life.

"I think I just got sick of it."

She still felt the pressure when it came time for family photos and her wedding.

"There was this idea of what I should look like when I get married, like I should definitely have been thinner if you ask people," Ms Walker Horn said.

"I'm stubborn. Ultimately I just said, 'I'm not going to pay attention to what you want any more.'"

"I'm better for it."

She applied the same attitude in her blog title, originally misspelling "sugar" when she set up the blog and eventually deciding she preferred the erroneous spelling.

"No one else had it, it still got the point across and it was unique," she said.

"A girlfriend of mine laughed so hard at that story that she decided she'd start calling me Suger."

Ms Walker Horn runs body confidence courses through her blog, and says the first step to gaining confidence is simple but takes work.

"The first thing I always open up the courses with is that you just have to question every idea that you have about your body or other people's bodies, or what beauty looks like, or what sexy looks like, or what good looking looks like," Ms Walker Horn said.

"All these are just standards and ideals that change over time, but they're so ingrained in ourselves that we forget that they're not actually real, and for most of us, we're not actually going to live up to that.

"But giving all [those ideals] up will change your experience of life."

Suger Social is Ms Walker Horn's social media consultancy, and she runs local workshops while keeping a part-time job at SkillCentred.

She has previously worked as a property manager and real estate agent.

"Blogging's definitely been my longest-standing career," she laughed.

Her advice to new bloggers was to be tenacious, no matter how little people seem to care.

After all, it took years for Suger Coat It to gain recognition.

"A lot of people expect to get in and be one of those overnight successes - which I'll keep my fingers crossed for them, because it happens, it's the internet - but it's the exception rather than the rule," she said.

"Find something that you love, start talking about that and start sharing that.

"Just start reaching out to people who have the same interests as you do, and start forming yourself a little community, because that's what it's all about."

Gympie Times

Topics:  blogging body positive fashion lifestyle plus size suger coat it

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Woman airlifted after two car crash near Gympie

Woman airlifted after two car crash near Gympie

AN ELDERLY woman in her 80s is being airlifted to hospital following a two car crash on Noosa Rd, Tandur.

'Sick of it': Gympie plus-sized blogger defies ideals

Melissa Walker Horn is the founder of Suger Coat It.

Gympie blogger hits back at 'glorifying obesity' claims

Lake Borumba might be low but still has plenty of fish

ON AGAIN: Chris Mangold and Glenn Williams at Lake Borumba.

Mary Valley Fishing Classic on again

Behind the Mullock Heap

BORN TO BE WILD... AND BREAK A HIP: Who was the Harley rider and scooter rider comparing wheels at the Jockey Club Hotel on Australia Day? Inquiring minds would like to know.

Tales of the sublime... and the ridiculous

Local Partners

Action all round for Gympie's national celebration day

Gympie's Australia Day concert a hit even though the temperature climbed.

New citizens find a sense of belonging

A SENSE OF BELONGING: Sukhbir Singh Dhillon and his son Sam Singh Dhillon became Australian citizens yesterday.

"To finally be Australians, it's awesome.”

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Gympie Community Diary January 26-29

Widgee Country Music Festival coming up in April

WIDGEE. ) Sista Lee, sisters Natalya and Kiarnah Lee, at the Widgee Walk-Ups last Sunday.

Widgee moves its Festival forward to autumn.

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

WHEN IT comes to this mighty fine nation, there is little that is more violently divisive than the Triple J Hottest 100.

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

Action all round for Gympie's national celebration day

Australia day fun at Nelsen reserve Angus Warne.

THE shade was the place to be in Nelson Reserve for Australia Day.

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

PRIVACY AND A BARGAIN

19 Habitat Circuit, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 MOTIVATED SELLER...

This is a quality residence built by KJ Homes, an award winning local builder and it has an added bonus of having peaceful bushland on two sides of the property to...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $259,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

PRETTY RARE !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 Auction

An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres, backing onto a huge lake where wildlife abounds - imagine that! The near new 4 bedroom brick home has a full...

ALL SYSTEMS GO !!

1 Glynn Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $310,000 ONO

The owner is committed elsewhere and has 30 days to sell his home and move on. Approx 2 years old, with builders warranty still in place. The home is a low set...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!

41 Myall Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 Auction

Situated on a corner allotment, within a short stroll to all amenities within the CBD, hospitals and schools. * Highset Queenslander style home with tongue and...

EXCELLENT VALUE !!

Gympie 4570

House 2 1 $153,000

Located in a great spot on a 510m2 allotment overlooking a park-like area. * 'Chamferboard' home with hardwood floors, 2 large bedrooms, open plan...

4 BEDROOM HOME ON 2.5 ACRES WITH 360 VIEWS !!

85 Clarkson Drive, Curra 4570

4 1 3 Auction

With lots of room to move, this 4 bedroom home on 1 hectare(2.5 acres) is ideal for families looking for somewhere to watch the children grow up. * For the...

LIGHT BRIGHT AND AIRY QUALITY HOME

45 Furness Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This home offers much more than first meets the eye. Built by Ausmar Homes this quality home offers outstanding workmanship and design. The neutral tones and...

QUALITY MEANS EVERYTHING!!

118 (Lot 3) Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the ... $185,000

It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the sought after area of Pie Creek. This lovely gently sloping to flat block is situated at the end of the...

SOUGHT AFTER PIE CREEK!!

118 (Lot 2) Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Here's your chance to own a great property in Pie Creek and ... $178,000

Here's your chance to own a great property in Pie Creek and live in your dream home. This 9467m 2 is gently sloping with a good dam to supply water for your...

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!