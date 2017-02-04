34°
Lifestyle

Sia and Laya are house hunting in Gympie region

4th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
TAKE ME HOME: Sia is looking for a family to love.
GYMPIE RSPCA Animal Care Centre has many animals looking for forever homes.

Today they introduce you to:

SIA

SIA is a stunning-looking domestic short hair cat - a female black tortoiseshell - around two years of age.

Sia is a beautiful cat who has found herself searching for a new place to call home.

She has a big personality that is sure to keep you entertained but when the fun is over get ready to see her softer side - she loves nothing more than a lap to curl up on.

Sia will be sure to make any house feel like a home.

Come in and meet this elegant little lady - she is a real delight to know.

LAYA

 

FOREVER FRIEND: Laya will be faithful and fun.
MEET Laya (above) a tan and white female kelpie mix, about one year of age.

Laya is a beautiful girl with a beautiful nature. She just loves everybody and is very dog-friendly.

Being a working breed, though, she will need plenty of exercise. So if she sounds like she would be your forever friend then please come and visit her today.

All the animals at the RSPCA Animal Care Centre are de-sexed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, flealess and ready for home.

The Rotary/RSPCA Off Leash Public Dog Park with Agility Equipment and Pet Memorial Garden are also open 10am-5pm daily except public holidays.

dogs and cats gympie rspca adoption centre sia and laya

