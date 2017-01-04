28°
News

Should camper numbers be capped at Double Island?

Bill Hoffman | 4th Jan 2017 12:27 PM
Double Island Point with just a fraction of the vehicles that were there daily with more stretched up to the point.
Double Island Point with just a fraction of the vehicles that were there daily with more stretched up to the point.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE State Government recently established scientific and community advisory groups to recommend ways to maintain Fraser Island in all its majesty, and a recent newspaper article on the Sunshine Coast also wondered whether it was time to cap the number of vehicles and campers at Noosa North Shore and Double Island Point.

VIDEO: Huge crowds at Double Island Pt this Christmas

Surf Life Saving Queensland figures released last week showed Double Island Point, the Gympie region's most remote beach, was also its busiest with life guards watching over an incredible 106,725 people on the beach between Christmas and New Year.

Back in the day.
Back in the day.

The public response has been overwhelmingly supportive of greater control over the number of people camping and driving on Fraser Island and the North Shore, while at the same time lamenting the loss of what had once been a remote wilderness experience.

Tourists descend on Double Island Point.
Tourists descend on Double Island Point. Contributed

This past week, police monitored more than 2000 vehicle movements a day on Teewah Beach.

CLICK HERE: Lifeguards' incredible work on our beaches

HerveyB of Pialba said: "Yes, I do, think a cap should be placed on the number of people who visit Fraser Island. If these committees are for real, they should realise the more people who go there, the more damage that will be done, and it is irreparable. An example is the fate of the dingoes, the more killed because people refuse to stop trying interact with them the more will be killed. The damage done to the beach by the number of cars using it as a road, the bush tracks that are being cut out to make way for these cars, the tress being removed to allow more holiday houses to be built has to stop. The only ones who are trying to look after the Island properly are the ancestors of the original people who lived there. More notice should be taken of what they are doing and what they say.”

I AM SUMMER: This is one way to relax and beat the heat - set up your camp IN the water and party! Taken on the beach near Double Island Point on Saturday. Tony Jakeman, Laurel Rd, Gympie 07 5483 3555
I AM SUMMER: This is one way to relax and beat the heat - set up your camp IN the water and party! Taken on the beach near Double Island Point on Saturday. Tony Jakeman, Laurel Rd, Gympie 07 5483 3555

Peter1954 of Maryborough said: "I think it's time to cap the idiots who think they are expert 4 wheel drivers, the ones who speed, over load their vehicles and have no idea as to other people's safety, and to actually have a set number of 4 wheel vehicles and all wheel drivers at any given number, well why don't we leave it to the so called experts of nature and hope their plan is actually listened to and acted upon, wonder does this include dingo's.”

Herrman of Spring Creek said the introduction of a cap was long overdue: "If one wants to visit the Island use the licensed accredited tour operators or walk. There is also a ferry service which operates regularly. There should be no access to Fraser Island for vehicles from the public. The traffic and rubbish left behind by tourists is a disgrace. Further, the island is world heritage listed and needs to be managed accordingly, rather than a recreational area for 4WD enthusiasts and commercial fishing events. If tourists want to fish, they can readily explore the Island by foot or boat.”

YesWeCan of the Sunshine Coast says bring it on: "Yes. You have young (and old) morons driving over turtle nests, destroying sand dunes, leaving tonnes of rubbish everywhere. Close the beaches to 4wd's and walk up the beach!

prr955j8D8LxeMfzROGERH of Urraween had a novel approach: "This government has no brains at all! If they want to cap visitors and make money to protect FI put the price of visiting by campers and 4WD up to $250 per person per week maximum stay 7 days! Solved just send cheque to me for logical advice!”

No Caption
No Caption

stumped of Maroochydore was concerned about what's to come: "With cruise ships starting to visit the region, a cap is desperately needed. Anyone who has holidayed in paradise overseas and seen the impact several thousand tourists arriving for their day in paradise wound understand the damage unrestricted tourism on Fraser Island would have on the roads and lakes, let alone the national park values”.

Pescadero of Coolum Beach says it's been tried before: "Nice idea but we already tried this. Now what was it the Newman LNP government did? Yup. yelled with outrage and canned the whole idea and wanted to flog off DI to private developers”.

e1707 of Noosa Heads wonders at the political will: "Of course it is needed but can anyone really think that Noosa Council/State Government are going to turn down all that money from 'open' number of vehicles....increasing cost makes no difference as still a lot cheaper than staying in accommodation in holiday areas in holiday times.....except more money to go into General Revenue as nothing used on increasing services in those areas”.

Elsewhere on social media support was equally strong.

Stephen Brandon is disappointed at thoughtless campers at Inskip Pt: "Been at Inskip for five months in the past year here now and have cleaned up so much trash. Would say in 3 weeks we've been here this time 3 large garbage bags but mostly small plastic sh**.”

"What is with cable ties ten million of the f#@king things

"This is sadly Bogan Paradise but thats how it is

"Will keep cleaning up because I love it so much and it takes me back 60 years when lots of QLD was like this...”

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooloola coast double island point inskip point noosa north shore

Bluebottle, Irukandji onslaught could be over

Bluebottle, Irukandji onslaught could be over

LIFESAVERS hope a change in the wind will stem the onslaught of stinging jellyfish on Fraser Island and the Cooloola Coast.

Bruce Hwy roadwork delays to our north and south

The site of roadworks and expected travel delays.

Bruce Hwy roadwork delays to Gympie's north and south

10,000 Ford 4WDs recalled with major safety issue

Ford

The problem may cause "an abrupt wheel speed reduction".

Should camper numbers be capped at Double Island?

Double Island Point with just a fraction of the vehicles that were there daily with more stretched up to the point.

Public response overwhelmingly in favour of capping numbers

Local Partners

'He just slammed into me': Motorcyclists' everyday danger

TO put it bluntly, 2016 was a horrific year for motorcyclists on Gympie region roads.

Son, 6, in bedroom as flames began raging under house

The house was engulfed within minutes.

House fire disaster: 'Two minutes and it was all over'

Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

Caitlyn Shadbolt will perform at the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night at Nelson Reserve.

Party will be a night to remember

NYE fundraiser at Showground

BIG EVENT: Tamika Deller's New Year's Eve fundraiser will be a big event on the Widgee social calendar.

Support will help teen compete overseas

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

SCI-FI films' two resourceful leads can’t overcome the limitations of the screenplay.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG's new range of speakers.

The LOUDR CJ98 is capable of generating 3,500W

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

One of the world's tallest observation wheels, the High Roller, dominates the Las Vegas skyline.

Who will be the shining stars of world's top tech show?

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

you will need 2 make your move with this 1!

11 Katies Lane, Greens Creek 4570

3 1 5 $359,000!

How nice is this property on almost 5 acres in the sought after Eastern side of Gympie. If you are looking for that WOW factor in the country, something a little...

SPACIOUS HOME!

41 Parsons Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $265,000

Here's your chance to get you and your family into this spacious home! Situated on 690m2 and located only minutes to the CBD, schools and the Gympie West shop.

MULTI UNITS - Low Maintenance

Southside 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $1,300,000

ILL HEALTH FORCES SALE This solid investment of 9 Units (3 stand alone buildings) of block construction, consisting of various rents and sizes - 3 x 1 bedroom and...

a view 2 inspire!

L227 Irvine Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $185,000!

Would you look at THAT! Prime acreage close to town with a spectacular view. Imagine waking up to this picture. Rolling green hills as far as the eye can see!

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!!!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $228,000

Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms Hardiplank and brick home could be yours NOW. Some of the features...

SPACIOUS AND MODERN!

96 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Located in one of the most wanted locations in Gympie, is this beautifully renovated brick family home with space to spare. Consisting of 4 bedrooms all with...

BE VERY QUICK OR MISS OUT

20 Stewart Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid 3 bedroom timber home is perfect for the first home buyer or renovator to move right in. Situated on a 711m2 gently sloping block close to all...

Unique Home, Great Position.

2 Andrew Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 2 $285,000

In a great prime position only a short drive to schools, shops etc is this unique well presented large solid family home sitting on a large 1077sqm. This beautiful...

GREAT BEGINNER OR FIRST HOME!!

6 Grandview Pl, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $285,000

Welcome to your new home! Situated high above the street to catch the breezes and to offer lovely outlook this home has lots to offer. The open plan kitchen...

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER CHARM

32A Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED FOR INSPECTIONS - CALL BRIAN LAMBERT ON 0447 370 778. Located in a central position in Gympie, walking distance to the hospital, CBD...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!