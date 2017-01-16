Shooters' new aim and mayor's new range proposal

GROUND BREAKING: Ron Owen has welcomed what he called a "ground breaking” new approach to the regional shooting range.

GYMPIE region's big shooting fraternity has been given new hope for a regional shooting range, after 25 years of unkept promises.

Cooloola Range Association president and Gympie shooting enthusiast Ron Owen hailed what he called a "ground breaking” new proposal from Mayor Mick Curran.

He said the Mayor had promised to raise with councillors the possibility of council support for a shooting range on freehold council land.

Cr Curran has told The Gympie Times the idea may be feasible and cost neutral, compared to the frustrations and costs of leasing state government property, such as the currently proposed site in the Curra State Forest..

He said shooters had been at an impasse with the state government for many years, as complications accumulated.

Plans for a multi-discipline, international standard shooting range in the Curra State Forest had been discussed for some years, but seemed to run into roadblocks at every turn.

Mr Owen said the mayor had told a meeting of shooters at his gun shop on Saturday that he would raise with councillors the idea of a $2 million contribution to purchasing private freehold land, which would remain council property and which would always be a valuable asset.

"It was a big step forward,” Mr Owen said.

Cr Curran said yesterday the idea was a response to the fact that, as MP Tony Perrett also said at the meeting, no progress seemed to be occurring on the Curra site.

With calls for the council or shooters to buy land to replace the state forest property several times over, there seemed little hope of it being a viable option.

Cr Curran said it was possible the negotiations on the Curra forest land could end up taking many more years and might not be any cheaper than the council helping buy the land in the first place and owning it outright.

But yesterday he said it was only an idea at this stage and he still needed to discuss it with other councillors.

It would be raised at a councillor information session soon and he hoped that with councillor support it might become policy.

If approved by a full council meeting the idea might become reality in the next few years.