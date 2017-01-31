35°
Shock closure leaves movie lovers saddened

Frances Klein
| 31st Jan 2017 1:18 PM
GREAT LOSS: Loyal customer George Smith rents DVDs for the last time from Blockbuster Gympie staff members Jess Westlake and David Kendall.
GREAT LOSS: Loyal customer George Smith rents DVDs for the last time from Blockbuster Gympie staff members Jess Westlake and David Kendall.

IT'S the end of an era in Gympie.

The last of the remaining video stores is closing, and despite the mighty rise of Netflix, pay TV and internet downloads, a 'dispute between owners' has brought the death of Blockbuster Gympie - not any sign of dwindling numbers.

The Gympie strore's loyal customers are large in number and varied in demographic and yesterday they were as sad as they could be.

"I've got chills and I'm really saddened by the news," Kerrie Richards said while visiting the store yesterday.

Step one foot inside the long-standing business on Duke St and it's easy to see why.

Like the set of the TV show Cheers, customers are greeted by name, but instead of sarcastic quips driving the laughs, warm smiles bring friendly banter.

The biggest smile is that of David Kendall - the lovable family guy who's been behind the blue and yellow desk for 22 years.

 

Blockbuster manager David Kendall is sad to see the store he&#39;s managed for 22 years close down.
Blockbuster manager David Kendall is sad to see the store he's managed for 22 years close down.

He has managed a team who have more than 70 years experience collectively and who have driven the store's unwavering success, even in the face of ever-growing competition, but who will all be left jobless following the shock closure.

"It's a massive loss for the entire community - while we've got staff losing their jobs - the community is losing a very viable business," Mr Kendall told The Gympie Times yesterday.

"We feel for the community - this is part of people's lives."

He said the store has always been a cheap option for families - offering new releases at reasonable prices and resisting the urge to hike prices, even when other video stores closed and they had the monopoly on movie rentals in the gold city.

Previously known as Videoflicks before changing to the Blockbuster name in the late 90s, the store has survived despite naysayers who call the DVD rental industry as good as dead.

Video Ezy and Civic Video have fallen by the wayside in Gympie - the latest closure was Civic Video in Tozer St in the last couple of years.

"The industry has taken a huge hit over the years - the Gympie store in particular has avoided that trend, we haven't suffered to the point other places have."

"There's nothing like browsing the shelves," he said.

 

Blockbuster Gympie is closing down.
Blockbuster Gympie is closing down.

And then there's the worry for older customers who make visiting the movie store part of their weekly ritual, where renting a DVD is the only way they know how to watch a movie, he said.

Last movies were being lent yesterday - but the store will remain open for at least four weeks as they sell off the 20 000 DVD library.

New releases will begin priced at $17, new-weekly $12 and older weeklies $8.

IN-STORE SURVEY:

How do you feel about the closure of Blockbuster?

"Everyone's shocked. It's really sad for the workers and sad for the whole town."

Kerrie Richards

"It's not good- if I had the money I'd buy it myself. For a town this size it's pretty sad."

Geoff Scott

"Confused as now there'll be no video shops. What else can kids do now? It's another thing taken away from the kids in the town."

Melissa Zahner

Gympie Times

Topics:  blockbuster business closure closing down duke street dvd gympie movies

