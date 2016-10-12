'She's just vanished' Family's horror as answers fall short

Roslyn and Priscilla Lewis, Grandmother and Mother of missing Gympie woman Bianca Gawne, at a press conference yesterday in Gympie.

THE latest lead in the whereabouts of missing Gympie woman Bianca Gowne met with a dead end yesterday, Gympie's CIB revealed.

A possible sighting of the 20-year-old, who has been missing since last Wednesday evening, at a service station south of Gympie this week turned out to be in the wrong time-frame, Gympie CIB Detective Sergeant Rob Lowry said.

As it reaches day eight of the search for Bianca, who was last seen at the Tandur property where she lives with her aunty and her family, emotions are running high for her family.

Police searched this property yesterday for any sign of missing Gympie woman Bianca Gawne Jacob Carson

Bianca's father Neville Gawne and mother Priscilla Lewis, who travelled to Gympie from their St George home earlier this week, said the past seven days had been 'gut-wrenching' and they are pleading for answers.

"Every day feels very hollow," Mr Gawne said of the mystery surrounding his quiet, horse-loving daughter.

"Everybody's missing her. She's a big part of our family."

Police and SES have scored the 50 acre Noosa Rd property and police divers searched a dam and section of Six Mile Ck that boarders a neighbouring property.

No clues were found.

Det Sgt Lowry said although concerns naturally escalate as the days go on, the police are keeping an open mind.

He said they will continue speaking with family including family she was living with, family from St George, and people she has previously associated with.

Bianca's grandmother Roslyn Lewis said her granddaughter's disappearance was completely out of character.

"If she ever had a problem she would tell me - this is just not like her."

"She's just vanished."

"I want her home. I just love her so much."

She, along with the rest of the family, want to get a message to Bianca if she is reading this:

"Bianca if you're listening please call us - let us know.

"Whatever the problem is we can sort it out. We just want her home, we can't live without her."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.