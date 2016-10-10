33°
Where is Bianca? Mystery grows as police chase new leads

Frances Klein
| 11th Oct 2016 1:25 PM
Police searched this property yesterday for any sign of missing Gympie woman Bianca Gawne
Police searched this property yesterday for any sign of missing Gympie woman Bianca Gawne

UPDATE Tuesday 1pm:

POLICE divers are continuing their search for missing Gympie woman Bianca Gawne today at a Tandur property, alongside investigations into potential sightings of the 20-year-old at the Sunshine Coast.

Detective Sergeant Rob Lowry of Gympie CIB said police were accessing CCTV footage following reports Bianca, who has been missing for six days, had potentially been seen at a service station.

He said specialist unit police divers uncovered nothing yesterday afternoon when they searched the dam on the 50 acre Noosa Rd property where Bianca lived with her extended family.

The divers were continuing to search Six Mile Creek that runs through the property and borders Cobb and Co Nine Mile Camping Grounds today.

Amid the myriad of unanswered questions, the hollowed face of Daniel Vickers at his property this morning told the story of a family's desperation.

CONCERNS are growing for 20-year-old Gympie woman Bianca Gawne who has been missing since Wednesday, October 5.
CONCERNS are growing for 20-year-old Gympie woman Bianca Gawne who has been missing since Wednesday, October 5.

It has been six days since he and his partner Fiona Delaway have seen their niece Bianca Gawne, the 20-year-old woman who disappeared last Wednesday evening from the Tandur home they share with her.

 

"It's getting onto day six and we've had no sleep,"

 

Mr Vickers told The Gympie Times this morning, looking shocked from the set of circumstances his family now found themselves in.

For days the family has been worried sick about Bianca, who was last seen last Wednesday evening between 7 and 8pm before she went to check on her beloved horse Rebel on the property.

Mr Vickers said it wasn't until the next morning after dropping off their son at school, they noticed Bianca missing.

READ: Divers join search for missing Gympie woman

Her bedroom is separate to the house, and while she was not seen before school drop-off, Mr Vickers said it was not unusual for her to go for a wander and get stuck talking to a neighbour for an hour.

Detective Sergeant Rob Lowry of Gympie CIB said at a press conference yesterday, vital belongings such as Bianca's mobile phone and bank card were still at the property, but her handbag was missing.

Police and SES searched the 50 acre Noosa Rd property on the weekend turning up nothing, Mr Vickers before police divers were brought in yesterday to scour the small dam and creek on the property.

"She's definitely not here," Mr Vickers said, after the diving squad turned up nothing.

Mr Vickers believed there was no reason for the happy-go-lucky girl to run away and couldn't believe she would go this long intentionally without seeing her horse.

"She's had him for four years and she's literally been away for six hours," he said.

"If she's not with Fiona, she's with the kids and if she's not with the kids she's with the horse."

Mr Vickers also believed it was not unusual for the handbag, described as a black shoulder bag with white horses on it, to be missing as Bianca kept a drawing book in there and would sometimes take it with her on the property to draw pictures of her horse.

If Bianca is reading this they want her know:

"Even if you don't want to come home, tell someone you're alright," Mr Vickers said.

Anyone with information about where Bianca Gawne is is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  bianca gawne, gympie police, missing person, tandur

