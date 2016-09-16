Shaw's a cut above at AMIC Qld awards

CHOICE CUTS: Len Shaw owner and manager of Shaws Meats is proud of the efforts of his team to win the title of Queensland Rural Butcher of the Year.

LEN Shaw and his team of butchers have taken out one of the Australian Meat Industry Council's top prize at their annual awards last weekend.

Shaw's meat in Gympie Central Shopping centre took out Queensland's Best Rural Butcher award and according to AMIC Qld member services manager, Rob Mollison, was very well deserved.

"AMIC Qld is proud to recognize Len Shaw and his team as an excellent retailer that in many ways is the benchmark for retail butchering. The industry is proud of their success and we know Len gives back to the industry via coaching and being involved in the butchering industry,” Rob said.

The awards have been running for 15 years, almost as long as Shaw's Meats have been operating.

Shaw's beat out four other finalists to win the award as judged by their peers, but getting nominated was the result of secret shopper reviews that awarded points on customer service, quality, training and development, store presentation, business performance and community involvement.

Len, a second generation butcher said he was proud of his team for their efforts.