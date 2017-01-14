Shade sails a cool move as children's feet burn

MADE IN THE SHADE: Angus Warne gives Gympie region Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch the benefit of his up-to-date experience of playground equipment and shade sails.

THE Alford Park All Abilities Playground had everything a child could want in winter: plenty of room, plenty of play equipment and plenty of sunshine.

It was different story in the Christmas lead-up, as the sun beat down and the rubberised "soft-fall” playground surface absorbed the heat and passed it on as a painful experience for children and their feet.

Some of the plastic swings also held the heat long enough to burn children as the summer wore on.

But before the complaints reached The Gympie Times, the council had already put the wheels in motion to erect shade sails and made a big difference.

Mayor Mick Curran and his deputy, Infrastructure councillor Bob Leitch, yesterday took the chance to check out the improvements and seek the views of the people that matter, the kids.

The council spent $50,000 on shade sails and LED lighting at Lake Alford to allow night-time use of the site.

Depending on how that improvement settles in, Cr Curran said the council might install more if needed.

The playground is also fitted with security cameras to help ensure the safety of children and parents using the facility.

The improvements won a hearty vote of approval from mums at the playground yesterday.

Cr Curran said playgrounds had also been installed at Widgee, Woolooga, Goomeri, Kilkivan, the Senior Citizens area of Gympie and at Cooloola Cove.

"We are in year three of a five-year program to retro-fit shade sales over playgrounds in the Gympie region,” he said.

Another $30,000 had been spent recently to install shade sails at Amamoor.

"This is part of council's 2016/17 capital works program,” Cr Curran said.

"The council has committed to providing shade sails over all new playgrounds in the future.

"These new ones are also equipped with efficient LED lighting, which allows both daytime and extended evening use of the playground into the night.

"(The) council encourages residents to follow Queensland Cancer Council recommendations and wear hats, 50-plus sunscreen and suitable clothes and footwear when outdoors.

"Our region has some amazing playground facilities to encourage people to get out, be active and enjoy their families.”