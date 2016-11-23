32°
Sewage app 'a revolution'

Arthur Gorrie | 23rd Nov 2016 10:55 AM
APP-SOLUTELY: Trista Blake on the Gympie Regional Council site. The council says it is the first Australian council to roll out a software auditing system likely to change the face of waste water treatment globally.
APP-SOLUTELY: Trista Blake on the Gympie Regional Council site. The council says it is the first Australian council to roll out a software auditing system likely to change the face of waste water treatment globally. Donna Jones

GYMPIE Regional Council has laid claim to being the first Australian council to roll out a software auditing system likely to change the face of waste water treatment globally.

Curra residents say they are not necessarily happy about paying an extra $25 a year for the app, which will make it cheaper for the council to check up on them.

And they are not the only ones affected.

The app enables automatic data entry related to the regular compulsory maintenance of domestic back yard sewage treatment plants.

The council says everyone will win from the environmental benefits of better and cheaper monitoring.

"The technology will support and reduce the cost of running the council program for monitoring waste water treatment plants.

"In the Gympie region this affects more than 2400 individuals and families.”

Planning and building portfolio councillor Mark McDonald, who overseas the maintenance program, said Gympie Regional Council was now recognised as a leader in ensuring WTP are serviced and maintained to state government requirements.

"We are using innovation and technology to ensure greater efficiencies and value for our residents,” he said.

"The Onsite Management App has been developed by OMA and software provider The App Factory in conjunction with the council to provide a cost effective, real time method of assessing the efficiency of an individual WTP to meet the desired goals of safe sewage treatment on non-sewered sites.

"It also builds a detailed historic database of the system's performance over time.

"The Plumbing and Draining Act requires service agents to lodge their service reports for each property with council.

"Council is obliged to retain this information and update and maintain a register.

"The council has been subsidising this service for some time and has been able to introduce the very low fee of $25 to users of this service only.

"Missing the required service inspection can cause a system failure and shorten the predicted replacement life cycle for a treatment facility.

"The service inspections also minimise any potential for environmental harm and public health risk.

"OMA uses a patented method of capturing and analysing a sample of effluent from domestic waste treatment plants at residential properties that can't access the council reticulated sewerage network or use septic systems due to the nature of their soil.

"In Gympie this affects over 2400 individuals and families, and across Australia, could significantly improve the outcomes for hundreds of thousands of properties. Importantly, the home owner does not have to change their current service provider or download any software to obtain the benefit.”

