Severe storms for Wide Bay

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for western Wide Bay.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wide Bay by the Bureau of Meteorology just after 1pm today.

The storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall and a flash flooding warning has also been issued for the next several hours.

Kingaroy, Biloela, Monto, Rolleston, Baralaba and Springsure are likely to be affected.

The BoM is also monitoring conditions in the south east from Dalby to Rainbow Beach and has stated a detailed warning for this area will be issued if severe thunderstorms develop.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. .