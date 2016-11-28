Service crown for Madill's Hayley Brown

Hayley Brown won the award for best Guest Experience Manager for Toyota Australia.

JOHN Madill Toyota's Hayley Brown is celebrating, having been recognised as among Toyota Australia's best for her customer service skills.

Mrs Brown won the award for best Guest Experience Manager at Toyota Australia's National Skill Final recently.

She was one of six Toyota dealer staff to take home an award and be recognised as being the "best of the best” in areas across customer service, technical and sales fields.

Mrs Brown, who has been in her role for seven years after starting as an assistant for Garth and John Madill, said winning the award was probably the pinnacle of her working life.

"It's something that a lot of us are desperate to attain in this role,” she said.

"But not many ever do.”

Following months of quizzes and practical assessments 30 regional finalists participated in the finals held at Toyota Australia's Caringbah NSW headquarters.

They then took part in a series of role plays designed to reflect everyday situations which would arise on the job, as well as a number of practical workstations.

Mrs Brown said they were a considerable challenge, designed to replicate situations encountered on a day to day business at work.

"You have absolutely no idea of what those are until they're put in front of you,” she said.

In winning the award, Mrs Brown has won a study tour to Japan to join the International Assembly of Customer Service Champions.

A passionate supporter of of the National Skills program, Toyota Australia president Dave Buttner said it allowed the staff to grow in their endeavours.

"It's about celebrating the skill and knowledge of the people who face our guests every single day,” Mr Buttner said.

"In our respective businesses, whether it be Toyota Australia or our dealerships around Australia, it's all about people striving to offer an exemplary experience to our guests that can set us apart from each and every one of our competitors.

"Since 1984 we've conducted this event all around Australia and in 2016 we've had 5000 contestants.

"So to get to where we are now when we actually celebrate the final series, we get to experience the best of the best.”

Along with Ms Brown, the other 2016 national champions were: Simon Genrich (diagnosis technician, Toowoomba Toyota, Qld), Dalton Randall (technician, CMI Toyota, Stepney SA), Mark Oppedisano (service advisor, Patterson Cheney Toyota, Dandenong Vic), Zachary Dean (parts sale, Clintons Toyota, NSW) and Andrea Gehan (sales walkaround, CMI Toyota, Christies Beach, SA).