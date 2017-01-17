Serious planning need for Queensland to meet its economic and environmental future: LNP

BIG PLANS: Queensland Shadow Minister for Energy, Biofuels and Water Supply, Michael Hart (right) with Gympie MP Tony Perrett at Borumba Dam yesterday, one of the water and energy assets he want to see made part of an integrated plan as the Gympie region looks to tomorrow.

MICHAEL Hart says Queensland needs to think big and plan big, to avoid being run over by its own future.

The Shadow Minister for Energy, Biofuels and Water Supply says his apparently diverse portfolio brings together the elements needed for future prosperity and environmental sustainability.

Speaking in Gympie before visiting Borumba Dam, Mr Hart said only long-term planning could provide the integration that would allow water supply, energy availability and enterprise to come together in the right way for jobs and prosperity.

Water security, he said, was not unrelated to energy security and both were essential elements for development.

"We need secure base-load power and there can be problems with solar and wind power when the sun does not shine or the wind does not blow.

"There are examples of solar power being used to generate electricity to pump water up into hydro-electricity dams, which is a kind of battery that stores energy for use when it is needed.”

Gympie MP Tony Perrett said there had been a lot of talk about raising or replacing Borumba Dam, from which the Gympie region gets its drinking and irrigation water.

Mr Hart said that was the sort of thing that needed to be considered along with energy planning.

Biofuels including ethanol from sugar cane, could be important energy sources in the future, but other energy sources were also needed, including possible hydro power for the electricity to irrigate the cane.

"I'm talking about a 30-year plan, where we have a prepared response to the demand that will come from growth, here and all over the state. I want to see us have a prepared response when population triggers a demand for water and energy for residents and manufacturing and agriculture.

"We had a 30-year water plan and a 30-year electricity plan, but for some time there has just been knee jerk responses to emergencies.”

Mr Perrett said the Traveston Crossing dam was a perfect example.