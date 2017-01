DOUBLE CALLOUT: Emergency crews have been called to two road crash scenes near Gympie, both reportedly involving injuries

EMERGENCY crews are racing to the scenes of two serious traffic crashes near Gympie

One, near the intersection of Tin Can Bay and Tagaigan Rds occurred about 9am.

The other, believed to have occurred soon afterwards, in reported to be on the Bruce Hwy, about 3km north of Curra.

Both are reported to involve injuries to vehicle occupants.

No further details are yet available.