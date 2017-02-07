September marks date for Smithfield St opening

LAYING THE GROUNDWORK: Construction has commenced once again on the extensive Smithfield St revitalisation project.

WORK has commenced again on the extensive upgrades to Smithfield St, with a five-stage plan expected to reach completion in September.

The $1.32 million project is a joint initiative of Council and the Queensland Government, and forms just one part of a major revitalisation program for Gympie's CBD.

With stage one of the project already completed, last Saturday afternoon saw work begin again on the major revamp, which Council is hoping will see the area become an outdoor dining hub.

Phase 2: Foundation and storm-water mitigation work on the island in the middle of Smithfield St Contributed

"Stage two will see civil engineering work in the form of road grading and storm-water piping,” a council spokesperson told the Gympie Times.

"The works seen in stage one will then extend along the full length into Mary St, including 10 trees, outdoor dining spaces and a spectrum of furniture.”

Phase 3: The works seen in the first part of construction will continue alongside the Cullinanes Plaza side of the street. Contributed

Following this, attention will turn to the other side of Smithfield St, where the butcher shop and ANZ bank is located.

"[The final stages] will be similar - at the very end the centenary lighting and artworks will be revealed and lit up,” Council added.

"It will include trees, a large outdoor area suitable for future alfresco dining and events, as well as bulk shrubs and full road movements reinstated.”

Phase 4&5: An extensive revamp on the other side of the street, with artwork, lighting, greenery and a large outdoor dining area. Contributed

The final goal for the revamped Smithfield Street is to create a more "pedestrian-friendly, shaded and welcoming street in the heart of town centre”.

Motorists concerned about further complications when driving through the area are being reassured by Council that apart from the current roadblocks installed in the construction site, there will be no major road closures throughout the rest of the construction.