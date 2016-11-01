Sentimental victory for serial cup winner

BACKING a mate has paid off at Gympie Racecourse for serial Melbourne Cup success story, Brian Metcalfe.

"I'm here with my mate Ces Cross and we went to Melbourne for the Cup last year.

"I got the trifecta,” the enviable Mr Metcalfe said after this year's big event.

Photos View Photo Gallery

But before we get out the pitchforks and start heating up the tar and feather mix, Mr Metcalfe does have one especially redeeming quality, his Gympie-born wife Michelle.

So he is kind of local, in a way, even though he and Michelle will take their winnings home to Sydney.

Even more infuriating though, especially for the more studious among our punting population is that Mr Metcalfe's win had nothing to do with odds, mathematics, systems or even a shrewd study of the field.

It was a bet that involved nothing more than a personal admiration for jockey Kerrin McEvoy.

And even that admiration has little to do with racing.

Mr Metcalfe has backed McEvoy through his recent winning streak, which has included some of Australia's biggest races.

McEvoy, 36, seems to win about one in seven of every race he rides in and yesterday kept up the average on Amandin.

He recently won the Lexus Stakes on Oceanographer and had a Group One race win on Global Glamour in the Schweppes Thousand Guineas.

He last won the Melbourne Cup 16 years ago on New Zealand-bred mount, Brew.

Rated one of Australia's most sought after freelance jockeys, McEvoy has a big fan in Mr Metcalfe.

"His son goes to the same school as my grandkids.

"That's why I got on.

"He had two wins at Randwick a few weeks ago, but I backed him because of his support for the school, St Anthony's.

"They had a fund raising event at the school and he donated the silks he wore riding Brew in 2000.

"Since then I've had a soft spot for him.

"And he's made me a bit of money too,” Mr Metcalfe said.

Gympie Racing Club president Shane Gill was grateful for a beautiful day and enthusiastic crowds.

Little Haven's Sue Manton thanked Gympie-Cooloola Roatary and St Patrick's College for their support of the fund raising lunch.