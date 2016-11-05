Sentenced to jail, teen free after six months in custody

A GYMPIE teen convicted of burglary, stealing and threatening violence walked free from Gympie District Court yesterday after serving less than seven months of an 18-month jail sentence.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to a total of eight charges, including threatening a group of people, including a couple in their 80s, to "fix the lot of you”, as well as domestic violence breaches.

He was released on parole after being in jail since his arrest in April this year.

In sentencing, Judge S.C. Long told the man there were "seriously significant aspects” to his offending, in which he had threatened a man at his caravan home when his girlfriend had fled there on April 18.

After slapping the caravan owner twice upon finding his partner was not there he left, taking a mobile phone and packet of tobacco from the caravan and saying he'd return them when the women came back.

He then returned later the same day, and after hurling more threats, took the victim's laptop from the caravan too.

He then approached a house on the property where the victim had fled for safety. He yelled out that they had until 8pm to get the girls back or "be bashed”, and then yelled threats at the victim's family who were also present.

Judge Long accepted the man had "a difficult upbringing”, including involvement from child services, no education beyond Year 7, and drug addiction since age 12.

He also noted, as the man had been in custody since April, he had been clean since then and hoped it would be a start towards keeping him from re-offending.