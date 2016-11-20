Sentence a 'wake-up' call

PLEADING guilty to more than 20 charges including fraud, stealing and drug possession, a Gunalda man was sentenced to 12 months jail in Gympie Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Along with the 12 month sentence, Zac Andrew Freese, 26, was also disqualified from driving for two years and three months, fined $1060, given an eight month jail sentence suspended for two years and ordered to pay $450 in restitution for his crimes, which included driving without a license, possessing dangerous drugs supplying dangerous drugs, driving while under the influence of drugs, assaulting or obstructing a police officer, stealing, and fraud.

With four months already served, Freese will be eligible for parole on December 7.

Freese committed the offences between April and August this year, with the court hearing he had undertaken the spree shortly after being released following a seven month sentence for supplying drugs.

The stealing charges related to an incident in August, in which the court heard Freese broke into a residence and took items including a laptop, iPhone, a hand bag and wallet, and four boxes of prescription medication.

He had then proceeded to use "dishonestly" a bank card several times that same day.

Solicitor Chris Anderson told the court his client had a history of drug use from age 15, beginning with cannabis and eventually moving onto other substances and was homeless at the time of his offending.

Mr Anderson said it was obvious Freese needed assistance to help manage his drug use, which had contributed to his "spur of the moment" crimes.

In sentencing, Magistrate M Baldwin said the behaviour showed Freese had "absolutely no respect" for society or himself, calling him "a parasite on society" happy to take other people's stuff because he could not be bothered to work for his own.

Mrs Baldwin said she hoped the "five suspended sentences hanging over your head" from the fraud charges would serve as a wake-up call.