Sensational Sally shines

BIG NIGHT: Runner-up for the 2016 Chamber of Commerce Trainee of the year is Sally Dahl from Gympie Pilates and Rehab.

RUNNER-UP in the 2016 Bendigo Bank Chamber of Commerce Trainee Award, Sally Dahl said she had no idea why she was nominated.

But mum and owner of Gympie Pilates & Rehab Megan Dahl had some great things to say about this remarkable young woman.

"She's pretty top-notch. Even if she wasn't my daughter I wouldn't have it any other way, meaning she's just amazing,” Megan said.

In addition to studying, Sally teaches fitness classes, plans lessons and completed many other different tasks, making her an extremely valuable member of the team.

Initially Sally was a receptionist but she decided to switch from her administrative role to pursue her Certificate IV in Fitness and Certificate IV in Pilates from the example set by her mother.

Now she has those qualifications under her belt and is a fully fledged pilates instructor, she is about to embark on a diploma of clinical pilates.

"We need to keep training all the time,” Sally said.

Megan is constantly impressed by her daughter's achievements.

"She's only 20 years old and I've never seen anything like it,” Megan said.