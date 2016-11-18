'Send in the tanks' is new Save Mary call

IRRIGATION farmers will be the first to suffer if Borumba Dam is used as the major source of urban water security for Gympie region, it has been claimed.

And the rest of us will not be far behind as a predicted population boom increases the pressure on finite water resources in the Mary Basin.

Save the Mary River Co-ordinating Group president Glenda Pickersgill, whose efforts helped save the Mary Valley from the Traveston Crossing dam, yesterday called for the compulsory introduction of substantial rainwater tanks for all new homes.

The drought which prompted the Beattie Government's dam proposal (which would have taken much of the Mary Valley's water to Brisbane) also helped promote water conservation awareness in the capital, changing attitudes throughout Queensland and helping usher in an era of water saving devices, including tanks, more efficient shower heads and dual system flush toilets.

Ms Pickersgill said farmers in drought already found themselves paying for water they did not receive, because of their lower priority access for irrigation.

Important farming operations along the length of the Mary River would be affected if urban consumption increased.

Tanks would solve this problem and save councils money, she said.

"Pumping water is expensive and there the council would also save money on infrastructure and maintenance.

"Even established homes would benefit from tanks and they should encourage people to have significant tank storage to provide for their own consumption.

"They would soon be fully aware of how much water they use and would look at household water efficiencies.”