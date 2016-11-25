30°
Scooter crash victim's family reaches out

Jacob Carson | 25th Nov 2016 5:14 PM
ON THE LINE: James Henry in hospital
ON THE LINE: James Henry in hospital CONTRIBUTED

THE family and friends of James Henry, who was critically injured in a horror scooter crash on Monday are reaching out to the community for any help they can get.

Mr Henry was struck by a driver-less car which rolled from the Repco on Mellor St, and is now fighting for his life in Nambour Hospital.

"He's in a really bad way, doctor's are currently working to save his leg,” says family friend Julie Johnson, who is organising fundraising efforts for Mr Henry and his family.

"As it stands, he's still not stable enough to operate on - he's had three heart attacks since arriving in hospital.”

According to Mrs Johnson, the family is struggling with basic costs, with the drain of having to stay near Nambour a major issue.

Adding to the problem, Mr Henry's wallet has not been recovered from the scene of the crash, with Mrs Johnson speculating someone may have picked it up.

"It's about the lowest thing you could do, he's lying there bleeding and the wallet disappears,” she says.

"There was money and all of his cards in there, and now that's gone.”

Attempts to secure some kind of funding from Centrelink has proven difficult, being a multi-week long process to get confirmation.

Mr Henry's partner Jodie Midson has since found accommodation near the hospital, but as Mrs Johnson said - his recovery is going to be long and slow.

"If he makes it through the next two weeks, he'll be on to Brisbane for a round of skin grafts,” she says.

"He's not even in the clear yet, it's very touch and go.”

To help the family, a private bank account has been set up.

Donations so far have helped the family pay their electricity bill.

The donation details are:

Bank of Queensland

Name: J OETTLI

BSB: 124 001

Acct: 21511310

Topics:  mellor st public appeal scooter crash

