School's back for summer, and agents pack the load

SCHOOL fever has set in around Gympie, with newsagents inundated by parents collecting orders in preparation for first day fun.

Nextra Goldfields manager Corinne Craig said this was the first in a hectic three week period, with between 70-100 orders already filled this week.

While parents had tried to be prepared, she said quite a few had found back to school had crept up on them.

"We did have a few parents didn't realise it was only a week left of holidays.

"It just feels like the holidays have gone so quick.”

Like most years, Mrs Craig said it was the colourful and flashy items which were getting the most attention.

"They always like the cool stuff obviously and don't really like the plain stuff.

"The cooler the better.”

She also said parents had been surprised to learn newsagents' services extended to more than primary school children.

"A lot of parents don't realise they can drop in the high school book packs and we'll still pack them as long as they tell us their electives and subjects.”

Although she believed back to school business had been the same as in previous years, she was disappointed not to have received as many orders from schools as would have normally been placed.

"We're a bit disappointed because we normally give money back to the schools so we were hoping to keep giving them some constant money to the P&Cs.”

Peter Patrick, owner of Patrick's Casket and Newsagency, said it had been a similar case at his store.

"We think in here... quite a few of the schools have gone out of town to get their book lists done up, and haven't given the locals a chance to do it.

"So our school turnover is down.”

With this week feeling less busy than it should, Mr Patrick said he felt people might be shopping around a bit, although the extreme heat might also be playing a role in keeping them at home.