School leavers get guiding hand

A guide has been made available for Wide Bay school leavers as they prepare to step into their future careers.

GYMPIE'S year 12 students are only six weeks away from finishing school, and the 2016 School Leavers' Guide will be there to help them on their journey forward.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, who is releasing the guide for the electorate, said it is a useful resource which contains a variety of information designed to help school leavers make the first step forward into the stage stage of their lives.

"Year 12 students have many choices and decision to make about the future and it's important to consider all of the alternatives and the support that is available to help them reach their goals,” he said.

The guide covers a range of options available to school leavers, from educational options such as tertiary education, apprenticeships and traineeships, and the Green Army, employment options including starting a business amd volunteer and community work, and what financial support is available.

It also provides information and help for establishing Medicare, Tax File Number, and voting information.

Mr O'Brien said the guide will be distributed throughout Wide Bay secondary schools, or can be made available by contacting his office on 1300 301 968.