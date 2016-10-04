Is the school gate the place to catch an (unavailable) mate?

• 54% of cheating men and 39% of cheating women admit to flirting with other parents when they drop their children at school

• Majority say there are more opportunities to flirt at drop off time

• Women are more likely to pump their children for information about other parents than men

A SHOCKING new survey has revealed Back to School is a prime time for parents to cheat on their partners as the daily school run provides opportunities to flirt with and date other parents, regardless of their marital status.

The survey, conducted by VictoriaMilan - a website dedicated to married or attached people looking to cheat - polled 2,123 male and 1,245 female members of Victoria Milan, to look into how the daily school run improves their dating life.

Both cheating men and women have admitted they are looking to flirt with other parents during their school pick up and drop off duties - 54% of men and 39% of women say it's a dating opportunity.

According to cheating mums (81%) and dads (63%), the school drop off is more likely to be successful than pick up time. Parents are looking fresh, have more energy to take on new challenges than at the end of the day when everyone is trying to beat traffic, thinking of what to make for dinner and get the kids to bed.

Cheaters of both genders admit that they are more likely to flirt with married parents - 55% of men and 69% of women say they will opt for someone wearing a wedding ring, as it's less risky.

The only area in which men and women differ is whether they will try to get information from their children regarding other parents.

Only just over a quarter of men say they would ask their child for details about other families, while nearly 70% of women will.

SURVEY DATA

2,123 male and 1,245 female members of Victoria Milan answered the following questions.

1. When you drop off or pick up your kids from school, do you flirt with any other parents?

Yes - Male: 54% Female: 39%

No - Male: 29% Female: 38%

I have never thought about it - Male: 17% Female: 23%

2. Is it easier to make contact when you take them to school, or when you pick them up?

When I take them - Male: 63% Female: 81%

When I pick them up - Male: 37% Female: 19%

3. Do you prefer to flirt with parents who are married or separated?

Married - it's less risky - Male: 55% Female: 69%

Separated, divorced or single - it's easier - Male: 45% Female: 31%

4. Do you try to get information from your children about the parents of friends you are attracted to?

Yes - Male: 27% Female: 67%

No - Male: 73% Female: 33%