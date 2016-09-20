School fete to deliver prizes, fun and celebrities

PRIZE BONANZA: Luca Stibbard and Cooper Morley with some of the prizes on offer at the Jones Hill School Fete.

EXCITEMENT is in the air as the hardworking Jones Hill State School parents, teachers and children prepare for the first fete to be held at the school in 14 years.

Thanks to incredible community support there will be something for everyone of all ages, including performances from country music singer-songwriter Amber Lawrence, amusement rides, a huge range of stalls including trash and treasure, books, plants, lucky dips, lob a choc, football toss, show bags, a variety of brand new hats, and a stall with delicious homemade cakes and sweets.

Throughout the event there will be a chance to meet Luke and Cody, winners of Channel 7's 2016 House Rules, plenty of multi-draw raffles with fantastic prizes to win including a Barbeques Galore Pizza Oven, plus an opportunity to win the mystery Lucky Gate Prize with entry at 4pm.

School principal James Watt advises the event is fundraising for a range of items, with major purchases such as air-conditioning for the classrooms and new play equipment being priorities. "What we are most looking forward to is seeing our community come together for a great afternoon of fun and laughter, topped off with a laser light show at the end," said Mr Watt.

The hot food stalls will include old favourites like hot chips, dagwood dogs, popcorn and fairy floss, plus a range of healthy foods such as paella, corn on the cob, and homemade hamburgers.

The fete will be held at Jones Hill State School on Friday, October 14 from 4 to 8 pm. There is plenty of parking available.