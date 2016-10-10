Is the scary clown craze sweeping Gympie?

Residents have been reporting creepy clown sightings across Gympie.

HAS the scary clown fad swept Gympie?

That's still up for contention as unconfirmed reports of scary clowns roaming the area flood social media.

Facebook page Gympie Area Clown Updates has been sharing reported clown sightings since it was launched over the weekend.

With over 700 page likes in two days, residents concerned (and some fascinated) by the fad are paying attention.

The page claimed clowns had been sighted at Mary Street, along train lines (especially at the Rattler station), along the Bruce Hwy, at the Gympie TAFE, at Victory Heights, on Crown Rd and on Hilton Rd.

None of those sightings have yet been confirmed by other residents, even though some had been using the page to actively seek out the pranksters.

It reported that police had ordered a group of clowns to move on from Chapple St on Saturday night.

The scary clown craze is thought to have been an internet reaction and tribute to the upcoming IT movie, based on the Stephen King novel.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has urged any Queenslanders intimidated or concerned by someone dressed as a clown to call police.

She said while it was a social media stunt, "these antics have been initiated to threaten or scare people".

"The Queensland police understand the antics involved and they will not tolerate anti-social behaviour," Ms Trad said.

"It's important that the Queensland community assist police and make sure incidents are reported."