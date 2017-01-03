SCAM ALERT: Gympie inundated with fake traffic fines

SCAM: Police have warned residents scammers are sending fake infringement notices similar to this one.

POLICE have warned scammers are now sending fake traffic fines to residents across the region, with the Gympie police station receiving up to six reports of the scam every day.

Senior Constable Deb Wruck said the scammers appeared to be focusing their efforts on Gympie residents.

"It has been reported in other locations but appears to be targeting our Gympie community, with the police station receiving up to six reports a day at the front counter," Snr Const Wruck said.

Queensland police launched a new system last October that would allow motorists to receive Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs) by email or MMS.

Instead of handwriting TINs, officers equipped with QLiTE devices could issue them electronically.

"Unfortunately, we have discovered scammers using this to their advantage," Snr Const Wruck said.

"Scammers are sending emails out stating details of a traffic infringement offence that you are supposed to have committed, how much the fine is and have attached a document for you to download to make payment."

She said motorists would only receive a fine by email or MMS if a police officer had already pulled them over and asked to send the TIN instead of handwriting it.

Any unexpected traffic fines received through emails or MMS are scams and should be reported to Policelink on 131 444 or to the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN).

Anyone with other information that could assist with this matter can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.