29°
News

SCAM ALERT: Gympie inundated with fake traffic fines

Francesca Mcmackin
| 3rd Jan 2017 10:56 AM
SCAM: Police have warned residents scammers are sending fake infringement notices similar to this one.
SCAM: Police have warned residents scammers are sending fake infringement notices similar to this one. Gympie Police

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE have warned scammers are now sending fake traffic fines to residents across the region, with the Gympie police station receiving up to six reports of the scam every day.

Senior Constable Deb Wruck said the scammers appeared to be focusing their efforts on Gympie residents.

"It has been reported in other locations but appears to be targeting our Gympie community, with the police station receiving up to six reports a day at the front counter," Snr Const Wruck said.

Queensland police launched a new system last October that would allow motorists to receive Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs) by email or MMS.

Instead of handwriting TINs, officers equipped with QLiTE devices could issue them electronically.

"Unfortunately, we have discovered scammers using this to their advantage," Snr Const Wruck said.

"Scammers are sending emails out stating details of a traffic infringement offence that you are supposed to have committed, how much the fine is and have attached a document for you to download to make payment."

She said motorists would only receive a fine by email or MMS if a police officer had already pulled them over and asked to send the TIN instead of handwriting it.

Any unexpected traffic fines received through emails or MMS are scams and should be reported to Policelink on 131 444 or to the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN).

Anyone with other information that could assist with this matter can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.

Gympie Times

Topics:  crime police scam traffic infringement

POLL: Who should be the next member for Gympie?

POLL: Who should be the next member for Gympie?

Who do you think should be our next Queensland member for Gympie?

Arsons leave trail of destruction near One Mile ovals

The wheelie bin at the One Mil ovals after it was set alight in the middle of the night last week.

Gympie police are on the hunt for arsons after wheelie bin fire

First chance to meet One Nation candidate this weekend

Chelle Dobson spoke to the Gympie Times earlier this year before her bid for a Senate seat in the Federal election. Ms Dobson is One Nation's endorsed candidate for the seat of Gympie in the next Queensland election.

Candidate Chelle Dobson to hold three talks across region

LETTER: Pensioners 'thrown on the scrapheap'

LIVING EXPENSES: What will be become of aged pensions?

Gympie letter writer says pensioners are afraid for their future

Local Partners

Son, 6, in bedroom as flames began raging under house

"HE WAS still in the house." It was the moment that brought Lagoon Pocket dad Col Gamble to tears - and it had nothing to do with losing his home of five years.

Take a hot summer snap and you could win big

IN FOCUS: Local photographer Leeroy Todd lines up a shot.

Take a photo that just clicks to win big

Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

Caitlyn Shadbolt will perform at the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night at Nelson Reserve.

Party will be a night to remember

NYE fundraiser at Showground

BIG EVENT: Tamika Deller's New Year's Eve fundraiser will be a big event on the Widgee social calendar.

Support will help teen compete overseas

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

The man behind the music of Moana

The man behind the music of Moana

KIWI musician Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's catchy theme song We Know The Way.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

Who is Kylie Jenner? She hit a billion likes in 2016

Kylie Jenner is the face of Puma activewear.

What then do we make of Kylie?

Gorgeous Ocean Views. PRICE REDUCED

Unit 8/103 Cooloola Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $490,000

Stunning location at the top of Cooloola Drive in the popular Ocean Palms Resort. This luxury unit is part of a complex with onsite management, underground...

RURAL OUTLOOK

1 Edwards Road, Woolooga 4570

House 3 1 2 $175,000

Take a step inside and you will be amazed at what this property has to offer. Situated in Woolooga this property is well-presented and maintained. As you enter...

2 be new again!

12 Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $259,000!

Doncha just love it when someone has the vision to make old new again. This wonderfully renovated house in the heart of Gympie is everything and more you would be...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

QUIET SURPRISE

81 Deans Road, The Palms 4570

House 2 1 5 $249,000

Positioned approximately 10 minutes from Gympie's CBD is this tucked away gem. This property has so much to offer. - Main residence is council approved for...

SETTING THE STANDARDS HIGH

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $548,000

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate. Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon as you enter the Estate...

time 2 live the dream!

61 Domans Road, Kanigan 4570

5 2 6 $375,000!

Holy Moly! It just doesnt get any better than this property, if you are wanting to move to the country and live the dream. Its 50 acres, its private, its got...

2 good 2 pass up!

32A Alfred Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 3 $225,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!!!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $228,000

Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms Hardiplank and brick home could be yours NOW. Some of the features...

QUIET RURAL BLOCK LOCATED NICE AND HIGH

Lot 17 Chamberlain Street, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One ... $85,000

This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One of the highest blocks on the street you sure to catch plenty of breezes on those hot summer days. If...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!