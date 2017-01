CAMPER INJURED: Aerial view of Inskip Point, where a camper, believed to be a child, reportedly suffered a hot water scalding injury.

AN AMBULANCE officer has attended an Inskip Point camp-site after a person, believed to be a child, suffered a hot water scalding injury.

It is understood the accident occurred on Australia Day.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said first aid was administered to the victim, but the injury did not require immediate transport to hospital.

The patient was advised to go to hospital by private transport for further treatment if necessary, she said.