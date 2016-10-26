'Say NO to Halloween, Gympie': letter

LETTER TO THE EDITOR BEGS GYMPIE TO BOYCOTT HALLOWEEN

I HAVE become aware of the origins of Halloween and because I didn't know and am now horrified that it is celebrated, I presume others are also unaware.

First a question for parents, if you knew that all the ghoulish decorations signify death, in particular the sacrificial murder of young virgin children like yours in order to "appease evil spirits” with blood, would you still be happy for your children to participate in this evil?

Well let me tell you this is exactly what Halloween originated from!

Going about house to house, begging lollies from strangers flies in the face of all stranger danger education, even if parents are nearby and we have also to question what the "acceptable” or "encouraged” pranks on those not giving lollies is teaching the children!

To those selling this rubbish, I plead with you to think about what Halloween represents and responsibly refuse to sell it despite the money issue.

To the citizens of this city, let's stand up and say NO to this evil in this city, please.

Pamela McKean,

Veteran.