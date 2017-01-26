Sam finally becomes true blue

WAVING THE FLAG: Sam Cook, from the UK, becomes an Australian citizen in Gympie on Australia Day.

WHEN Sam Cook's now-wife first left for England eight years ago, her father warned her "not to come back with a Pom”.

Now happily married with two children, the Manchester native (and new Australian citizen) is glad she didn't listen to her father's advice.

"Well now I'm an Australian so I guess I'll be able to fit in with the family finally,” he laughs.

Leaving the UK for love (and much better weather, he admitted), Mr Cook says it felt right to finally take the plunge and become a fully fledged citizen.

"Well, I've got two beautiful little Australian children now, so I think it's definitely time,” he says.

"One of the funny things about it all,was because of all the visa applications I've made - they already had plenty of my details - citizenship became the easiest part of it all so far.”

Originally settling in Brisbane, Mr Cook and his family eventually moved to Gympie, where his wife's family owns a farm.

"I love everything about where I live, the people and the community,” he says.

"Although coming from Manchester, the weather definitely took a lot of time to get used to.”

When applying for his citizenship, Mr Cook said he was lucky he was part of the Australia Day ceremony, saying places can often be hard to come by.

"But really, if you're going to do this, you need to do it on a day that means something - something that you'll remember,” he says.

As for what he planned to do on his first Australia Day as a citizen?

"I think a proper sausage sizzle with the family is on the cards,” he says.

"Afterwards we'll be heading down to Nelson Reserve for the concert to see out the day.”