Safety and convenience

Donna Jones | 10th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
CELEBRATING: Some of Active Tours and Transfers happy customers enjoying a tour to Oktoberfest.
CELEBRATING: Some of Active Tours and Transfers happy customers enjoying a tour to Oktoberfest.

WHAT price would you place on convenience?

And what price would you name for the safety of yourself and your loved ones when travelling?

Convenience and safety is what Active Tours and Transfers offers, and travellers are starting to catch on.

"One of my customers said to me she doesn't understand why everyone doesn't use us,” said Angelika O'Neill, who owns and operates the business with her husband Stephen.

How convenient would it be to have a door-to-door pick-up service next time you have to go to the airport, or cruise terminal or even to a specialist appointment on the coast or in Brisbane?

Active Tours and Transfers can pick you up at your door and take you where you need to go faster than the train and twice as fast as the major bus lines.

What's more, they can pick you up and take you home again, so there's no need for expensive airport or hospital parking and no having to make a lengthy drive home after an exhausting flight or harrowing procedure.

What's more, you won't feel like just a face in the crowd because at present the company has two shuttle buses, one an 11-seater and one a 13-seater, perfect for family groups or couples travelling together, or even solo adventurers.

Active Tours and Transfers travels to Brisbane five times a day but they also offer chartered tours and private transfers so you can book a transfer when you need it.

No more spending almost four hours on the train and then waiting around at the airport for hours on end waiting for your flight.

And the big bus companies? Forget it.

Who wants to spend five to six hours getting to Brisbane when Active Tours and Transfers can get you there in less than two and a half hours (depending on traffic conditions)?

And solo female travellers can have peace of mind knowing they won't be trapped for hours on a massive coach seated next to sweaty strangers, or have to stop at a deserted train station waiting for a connecting train.

Isn't that convenience worth a little extra cost?

Angelika and Stephen love travelling themselves and they wanted to provide a service that takes the worry out of how you're going to get to your flight, or cruise ship.

But they also love to show off what is right here in our wonderful region, state and country.

That is why Active Tours and Transfers offers day trips and extended tours in addition to their airport and medical transfer service.

Twice a year the company runs an extended tour and with the numbers capped at 11 people, they can take their passengers off the beaten path and tourist trail to offer a more personalised holiday adventure.

Next on the agenda for an extended tour is a new year's trip for eight days to Adelaide, Kangaroo Island and the Barossa Valley.

And Angelika and Stephen are already planning the July extended tour with a trip to the Whitsunday Islands which will include an excursion into the Eungella National Park to search for the elusive platypuses there, an overnight stay in the caves at Rockhampton and a sailing day trip to escape the winter blues.

Plus the couple have an extensive list of day trips and one-off events they can be chartered for.

Why not take advantage of their first birthday special and contact them today to arrange your transfers, day trips or extended tours. Mention that you saw their birthday advertisement below and save $10 off your price when booking during October.

Contact them today on 5313 6631 or check out their website at activetransfers.com.au to find out more about their day trips and services.

