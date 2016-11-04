30°
Opinion

Sack all of them, Jackie

Arthur Gorrie
| 4th Nov 2016 5:54 PM
Arthur Gorrie Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times
Arthur Gorrie Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT IS an old local government saying that bureaucrats should be on tap, not on top.

It dates from when local government was democratic.

Bureaucrat-driven legal changes by both Labor and the LNP (and supported by the apparently bureaucrat-driven Local Government Association) have greatly enhanced the power of non-elected CEOs and made councillors almost redundant.

When Local Government department bureaucrats tried something similar many years ago, people like former LGAQ president Fred Rogers fought it tooth and nail and local government academic guru Doug Tucker reminded the minister's advisers that "it's supposed to be a democracy”.

But they are both dead now and their views apparently seen as old fashioned.

Local government is in widespread turmoil, not just in Gympie region. Many people are angry and many councillors powerless.

Minister Jackie Trad has now threatened to sack elected Fraser Coast councillors for not getting along together or with the CEO.

The mayor is supposed to show leadership apparently, but only with the CEO's permission.

Why not sack them all, Jackie? Save their wages, let CEOs run the place and stop pretending it's a democracy.

Gympie Times

Topics:  editorial gympie regional council jackie trad local government

Sack all of them, Jackie

Sack all of them, Jackie

Bureaucrats should be on tap, not on top and Minister Trad should know that by now.

Decision on TAFE building 'left to clueless minister'

NOT HAPPY YVETTE: Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

Perrett lets fly at D'Ath over empty TAFE building in Gympie

Gympie isn't recycling properly: Planet Ark

DUMPED: Planet Ark was quick to point out mistakes Gympie residents are making when recycling.

Gympie still has a long way to go when it comes to recycling.

Letter: Council's Facebook debacle changed my life

DRAMA AND INTRIGUE: To hell with television, says this 83-year-old letter writer, "The Gympie Times has taken over”.

To hell with TV and books, says this letter, The GT has taken over.

Local Partners

James Nash readers excel in challenge

James Nash students place second in Readers Cup Challenge

Goblins and ghouls come out to party at Widgee

TRICKSTERS: Monique Parkhill (left) and Taylor Edwards were dressed for the occasion at last Friday's Halloween party at Widgee.

Halloween fun at Widgee

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

What's on around Gympie region this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for October 4-6

Final Cooran Acoustic Night for 2016 more than music

STAGE IS SET: The Cooran Memorial Hall stage is ready for the final Cooran Acoustic Night for 2016.

Cooran Acoustic Night 'very organic, very unique'

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

KENDALL Jenner has splashed out a whopping $52,000 on a couch because she was "under budget" on her furniture allowance.

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Mel Gibson has a 'childlike' nature

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Ben Affleck's son caught a cold from Prince George.

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

Model Gisele Bundchen.

"We don't really have that a kind of sugar in our house."

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's son Prince.

Michael Jackson's son can't sing or dance

Robbie Williams: My daughter thinks I'm the only musician

Robbie Williams' daughter thinks he's the "only" singer in the world

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Kidman's new movie "a love letter" to her children

MUST BE SOLD!!

Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

Renovation needed on this home in a great location on a huge 1287m2 allotment. The home interior is tongue and grove, with hardwood flooring and frame. The view...

MAGNIFICENT COUNTRY

Wolvi 4570

House 3 1 4 $495,000

Horse lovers, you've found your paradise with this magnificent 30 acre (12ha) property situated approximately 18kms east of Gympie in the picturesque high rainfall...

A FAMILY HOME THAT WILL WOW YOU!

17 Primrose Ct, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $450,000

Let this magical property with breathtaking views from the deck wow you from the moment you enter. Built for luxury this property will impress the most discerning...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

Oh !! what a FEELING !!

2 Cerebus Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed ... $155,000

Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed with concrete floor and power. Water is connected to the shed, and also a small water tank at...

LOOK at ME

12 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $299,000...

This property is a real surprise package which would happily rollover from weekender to being your retirement home. The size of the amazing open living space is...

Secret Oasis at the end of a Cul-De-Sac

19 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $380,000

This exclusively listed impressive brick home set among beautiful established gardens is an oasis at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac waiting for you to make it your...

time 2 stop dreaming and just do it!

23 Heather Street, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 2 TOP BUY @...

Stop dreaming about it and start living the dream instead. Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home!

Corner Block...Just Perfect

21 Golden Hind Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land 1265m2 of near level land, that has the 6 x 7.5 x ... $125,000

1265m2 of near level land, that has the 6 x 7.5 x 3300mm high, with high roller doors, power and water to the shed and a toilet has been installed with hand...

Tropical Retreat - Reduced to Sell

2 SENTINEL COURT, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 1 $330,000

This amazing home is set on 1433m2 block. The expansive kitchen features timber bench tops and a large pantry. The large open plan living area features timber...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!