Sack all of them, Jackie

IT IS an old local government saying that bureaucrats should be on tap, not on top.

It dates from when local government was democratic.

Bureaucrat-driven legal changes by both Labor and the LNP (and supported by the apparently bureaucrat-driven Local Government Association) have greatly enhanced the power of non-elected CEOs and made councillors almost redundant.

When Local Government department bureaucrats tried something similar many years ago, people like former LGAQ president Fred Rogers fought it tooth and nail and local government academic guru Doug Tucker reminded the minister's advisers that "it's supposed to be a democracy”.

But they are both dead now and their views apparently seen as old fashioned.

Local government is in widespread turmoil, not just in Gympie region. Many people are angry and many councillors powerless.

Minister Jackie Trad has now threatened to sack elected Fraser Coast councillors for not getting along together or with the CEO.

The mayor is supposed to show leadership apparently, but only with the CEO's permission.

Why not sack them all, Jackie? Save their wages, let CEOs run the place and stop pretending it's a democracy.