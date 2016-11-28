'Sabotage' accused remanded in custody after alleged substation vandalism

SABOTAGE CASE: A man accused of attempting to sabotage Cooloola Coast power supplies will appear in Gympie District Court next year.

A MAN accused of trying to sabotage the Cooloola Coast electricity network will face up to 25 years jail, after being remanded in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Magistrate M Baldwin committed the man, Joshua Thomas William Watson, to District Court trial next year on charges including the attempted sabotage of the Tin Can Bay Energex power substation on July 15.

Watson, 33, is accused of damaging the substation on July 15, "with intent to cause major disruption” to power supplies affecting thousands of Coast residents from Tin Can Bay to Rainbow Beach.

In addition to the sabotage count, Watson faces multiple charges of breaking and entering, stealing, weapons possession and wilful damage on July 15 and of breaking into a Tin Can Bay pharmacy on July 16 and stealing medication.

He is also charged with stealing four firearms at Bellmere, on Caboolture's western side, three of them handguns and one a rifle, July 1 and July 9.

Watson has not entered a plea and did not apply for bail when he appeared in court yesterday by video link from prison.

He is accused of damaging a chain wire fence at the substation, entering the premises unlawfully and stealing a fire extinguisher, computer, two power transformers and a sign.

While there he allegedly committed substantial damage, constituting sabotage because of an alleged attempt to cause major disruption to services to the public, namely the supply of power.

Some hours later, by then July 16, he is accused of entering the pharmacy and stealing a mobility scooter, a computer monitor and printer and five buckets.

He also allegedly stole two lots of prescription medications and obstructed two police officers while armed.

He was then charged with possessing .357 and .45 calibre handguns and a .308 rifle, along with ammunition.

A further charge alleges he abandoned a child under 7 on July 16, potentially endangering the child's life.

Mrs Baldwin remanded him to appear at the next criminal sittings of the Gympie District Court starting March 16.