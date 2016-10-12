Rush the perfect score for orchestra performance

AT THE HELM: Lloyd Robins will conduct the Cooloola Community Orchestra's performance in the Gympie Memorial Park rotunda on Saturday, October 15.

A BRILLIANT idea from a committee member resulted in the perfect music for the Cooloola Community Orchestra's contribution to Gold Rush Week.

Contact was made with George Dreyfus, composer of Rush, theme music of the popular TV series of the same name in the 1970s.

Mr Dreyfus was kind enough to send the score for the music to the CCO, and orchestra members have been busy practising the music and polishing it for the performance this Saturday (October 15) from 4-5pm in the rotunda in Gympie's Memorial Park.

The orchestra has only recently been re-established.

After folding in 2014, a new conductor has come forward to give it the kiss of life and add another dimension to the sound of music in the Gympie region.

Lloyd Robins has all the credentials required for the role.

He is proficient in a range of wind instruments, the trumpet being his favourite.

He has played in orchestras at the Coast and in Brisbane, and has taken charge of the Davonski orchestra after the passing of its founding member, Delwyn Day.

Some of the previous orchestra members have come forward, and new ones have joined to bring it up to size.

As well as the Rush theme, the orchestra will play favourites from light classical to folk to pop music, such as Bizet's mighty Farandole, and Irish Tune, which is a version of Danny Boy, which our own Australian composer Percy Grainger has taken apart and put together again in a most interesting way of pitching instruments against each other.

