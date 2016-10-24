Rush Festival gets the crowd warmed up

ROCKING OUT: 28 Days rocks out in Nelson Reserve on Sunday night as part of the Rush Festival concert in the park.

Photos View Photo Gallery

MUSIC lovers braved one of the coldest October nights Gympie has ever experienced to catch a bevy of local talent at the annual Rush Festival concert in Nelson Reserve on Sunday night.

The miserable weather may have thinned out the crowd, but those who persisted into the evening were rewarded for their efforts.

Sunshine Coast brothers Tim and Sam Aitken, better known as Hoo8Hoo, kicked off the four-hour show with their crowd-pleasing blend of rich harmonies, accomplished song writing, and the debut of a new backing band.

The stage was soon turned up to 11 with 28 Days delivering a high octane, energetic set guaranteed to get the blood pumping.

In a festival exclusive, the event was hosted by Australian comedy legends Scared Weird Little Guys, reuniting for a one-off show for the first time since 2011.

This kept the concert running at a brisk pace, with indie rockers British India wowing the crowd with an impressive display of energy and musicianship.

However, the night belonged to headliners Taxiride, delivering a show full of their stunning four-piece harmonies and platinum selling hit songs.