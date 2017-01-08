Rubbish dumped at Vinnies a holiday hazard

SORTING DONATIONS: St Vincent De Paul volunteers Lesley Stilgoe and Kathryn Prain sort through some of the goods left at the Gympie store.

CHRISTMAS might be the time for giving, but for St Vincent De Paul staff not everything the receive is good.

While the number of donations at the Gympie store is on the rise, so is the amount of rubbish being left .

Broken furniture, car tyres and parts, mattresses and even fridges are being left behind, and Vinnies Queensland northern diocese executive officer Scott Derwin asked people to think before they dumped, with disposal costs rising.

"Dumping items outside bins or shops is unsightly, dangerous and damages items that could have been given to a person in need, or purchased through one of our shops,” Mr Derwin said.

"It's demoralising for our volunteers to start the New Year dealing with other people's rubbish, and costly for Vinnies to dispose of dumped goods,” he said.

Mr Derwin said if donation bins were full, people should hold their donations until the bins were emptied, or donate at the store during normal opening hours.

Pick-up can also be arranged for good-quality items such as furniture if people were unable to transport it.

Mr Derwin was grateful to the thousands of Queenslanders who donated, but urged people consider donations carefully, to ensure the charity was not forced to foot the disposal bill.

"With people on holidays cleaning up the house, it's a good time to remind people that donating things to Vinnies that are meant for the tip is not an act of kindness or charity,” he said.

"A good rule of thumb is that if you wouldn't give it to a friend, then don't put it in the donation bin and definitely don't drop it off outside our shops.”