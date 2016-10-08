RSPCA Pets of the Week

MILLY

MEET Milly, a two-and-a-half year-old Female Rottweiler mix. Milly is a lovely looking lady with her sable and tan coat and sunny disposition. Milly needs an owner/s 16 years plus as she is not really fussed over little ones and she would like to interview your other dog - if you have one. Milly would love you to come for an interview any day of the week between 10am-5pm - she is waiting for you in Kennel 10.

DARCY

DARCY is a magnificent looking black smoke tabby domestic medium hair cat. Darcy is just over one year of age and he is a really nice friendly young man. He doesn't mind the company of other cats and he loves his canine friends... but he does need someone who can keep up with him and preferably a mature household. Do you have room in your life for Darcy? Come and meet him today...

All the animals at the RSPCA Animal Care Centre are de-sexed, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed, flealess and ready for home. The Rotary/RSPCA Off Leash Public Dog Park and Pet Memorial Garden are also open 10am-5pm daily, except Public Holidays.