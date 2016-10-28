Royal night ahead for Triple J stars VanderAa

VanderAa are back and read to rock the Royal Hotel tomorrow night.

THE Royal Hotel is set to rock on Saturday night, with recent Triple J Unearthed stars VanderAa back in Gympie and ready to go.

With their single Jungle Juice now on its third straight week at the top of Triple J's charts, band member Levi Vanderaa said it had been an amazing experience for himself and brother Aaron.

"It feels so good, getting phone calls from all my friends and family" Levi said.

"It was a bit overwhelming."

He said playing in Gympie was always a thrill thanks to the constant support of Hotel staff Stacey Lowe and Lincoln Phelps.

"They supported us ever since we left Darwin."

He said fans could expect an energetic and vibrant show tomorrow night, with one single goal in mind.

"It's gonna be fun," he said.

"It's always fun in Gympie."

With their E.P. Red Hot Go set for release in January, Levi said he was thrilled with how everything was going and was eager to share their excitement and success with their fans.

VanderAa will be take the stage from 10pm-1am tomorrow night.

SEE ALSO: Where to 'trick or treat' and party for Halloween in Gympie