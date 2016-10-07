31°
Rolling out the red carpet for film fest opening

Jacob Carson | 7th Oct 2016 3:35 PM
UP IN LIGHTS: Crowds fill the Prospector's Hall at the Gympie Civic Centre for the Opening Night of Heart of Gold.
UP IN LIGHTS: Crowds fill the Prospector's Hall at the Gympie Civic Centre for the Opening Night of Heart of Gold.

THE GYMPIE Civic Centre was transformed for the opening night event of the Heart of Gold International Film Festival.

Prospector's Hall was decked out in reams of colourful fabric and native Australian flowers as guests made their way down the red carpet.

"We've got filmmakers from all over the country here tonight,” says festival chair Claudia Granshaw.

"There are supporters in the audience tonight from all over the world - it really is an international festival.”

Complete with a message from festival juror and local legend Michael Caton, the night was a celebration of months of hard work.

The crowd eventually made their way outside, where a massive wooden heart was set ablaze, before heading to the heritage theatre for a selection of films from this year's program.

"I've been having a great time in Gympie, and it's a privilege to be featured at such a highly regarded festival,” says Matthew Whittet, screenwriter of Girl Asleep.

Tickets and information for the Heart of Gold Festival can be found at www.heartofgold.com.au

THE 2016 Heart of Gold International Film Festival has something for everyone.

