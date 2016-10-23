Rocking gig underway

UNSEASONABLE temperatures and the threat of rain was not enough to keep hundreds of people from packing Nelson Reserve, with the promise of Australia's best musical talent already rocking the park.

An entertaining introduction by the Scared Weird Little Guys has set the stage for Caloundra band Hoo8hoo before the main act Taxiride and British India take to the stage later tonight.

Showers are still predicted this evening but with the pumping atmosphere, it would take a torrential down pour to dampen any Rush goers spirits.