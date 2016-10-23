21°
News

Rocking gig underway

Tom Daunt | 23rd Oct 2016 5:36 PM
READY TO ROCK: Hoo8hoo take to the stage.
READY TO ROCK: Hoo8hoo take to the stage. Tom Daunt

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UNSEASONABLE temperatures and the threat of rain was not enough to keep hundreds of people from packing Nelson Reserve, with the promise of Australia's best musical talent already rocking the park.

An entertaining introduction by the Scared Weird Little Guys has set the stage for Caloundra band Hoo8hoo before the main act Taxiride and British India take to the stage later tonight.

Showers are still predicted this evening but with the pumping atmosphere, it would take a torrential down pour to dampen any Rush goers spirits.

Gympie Times

Topics:  festival rush

Boy airlifted from South Burnett after motorbike crash

Boy airlifted from South Burnett after motorbike crash

A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital in Brisbane after a motorbike crash about 6pm on Saturday.

Drug driving: back pain and sentence negotiations

A flowering cannabis plant. File Photo.

Man in court for using marijuana for pain four days before driving

Hoo8Hoo hitting all the right notes

PERFECT HARMONY: Brothers Tim (left) and Sam Aitken, aka Hoo8Hoo, will be hitting the Gympie stage on Sunday afternoon for the Rush Festival concert.

Brothers Tim and Sam Aitken will be taking to the stage as Hoo8Hoo.

Hartwig questions need for sewerage restructure

Councillor Glen Hartwig.

Letter to the editor: Gympie Cr Glen Hartwig raises more concerns

Local Partners

Descendents pay tribute at Gheerulla 125 years on

Descendants gather to honour pioneers who settled Gheerulla Creek in 1891

Church of Christ Gympie celebrates 130 years

130TH HONOUR: Vennie Kenyon cuts Gympie Church of Christ's celebratory cake along with current pastor Sam Bartlett. It was a labour of love for Vennie whose sister, the late Marcia Hopkins, cut the cake for the 125 celebrations.

Memories abound as past and present members gather

Hoo8Hoo hitting all the right notes

PERFECT HARMONY: Brothers Tim (left) and Sam Aitken, aka Hoo8Hoo, will be hitting the Gympie stage on Sunday afternoon for the Rush Festival concert.

Brothers Tim and Sam Aitken will be taking to the stage as Hoo8Hoo.

Little Haven Palliative Care harnesses support

ON TRACK: Little Haven hopes Gympie businesses will sponsor a trotter for their Melbourne Cup fundraiser and punters will join the Little Haven team at their VIP lunch at the Gympie Turf Club.

VIP Melbourne Cup Lunch a major fundraiser

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Bob Dylan has been labelled "impolite and arrogant" for failing to leave a statement following his Nobel Prize win.

Shannen Doherty reveals fear of dying in post on chemo

Actor Shannen Doherty shared this image of her lying in a hospital bed after a chemotherapy session.

Actor has been fighting cancer since 2015

Eddie Redmayne's stage fright on latest Harry Potter film

Actor Eddie Redmayne stars in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Actor felt like kid again when he got to film with a wand

Salma Hayek: 'Trump planted story because I turned him down'

Actor Salma Hayek is the latest woman who says U.S presidential nominee Donald Trump acted inappropriately.

Salma Hayek latest woman to accuse Trump of misconduct

Brisbane snake catcher shows who's the Boss

Brisbane snake catcher Julia Baker returns in season two of Snake Boss.

Hit show Snake Boss is back for another season

The Summer that Melted Everything

See what happens when you invite the devil to town

Leonardo DiCaprio nearly drowned while filming

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio

Oscar winner almost drowned in Galapagos

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

2 hot 2 last!

73 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $235,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! This property is just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price. Looking for just a great...

&quot;UNDER CONTRACT&quot; - CAPTIVATING VIEWS !!

26 Calton Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 UNDER CONTRACT

You will be captivated by the views from the front verandah overlooking Gympie Town! Built in the 1900's with original shingle lining still in place. Wide pine...

Serious Value !!

6 Environs Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $319,000 o/over

Vendor has reduce the price to SELL !!! Modern and stylish, ground level 4 bedroom home with open plan living areas. With excellent side access would suit someone...

BEST IN TOWN!

4 Angel Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 2 6 $340,000

Located in the heart of the close knit community of Kilkivan is this beautifully presented 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom home situated on a large 2238m2. This Heritage home...

your heart will want 2 buy this 1!

641 Scotchy Pocket Road, Scotchy Pocket 4570

3 1 4 $295,000!

Have you ever heard the term - heart buyers home? Whether you have or have not, once you inspect this awesome 22acre property in all its glory, you will know...

want a spacious and stylish home 2 own!

29 Premier Avenue, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $360,000!

This spacious and stylish home is located in the blue chip real estate belt of Echelon Estate and for the discerning buyer exceptional living will begin here! ...

GREAT LITTLE STARTER

Widgee 4570

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Welcome to entry level acreage living with this great little property. Just under 2 acres (7316m2) of near level country approximately 20 minutes from Gympie. ...

ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY

Lot 383 Gatehouse Road, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $95,000

Looking for a flat block to build the family home? Enough space for the kids to run around and to have a horse or two? Then look no further this 4.9 acre vacant...

AFFORDABLE ACREAGE LIVING

Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 8 $295,000

Here's your chance to get that piece of paradise, even if you're on a budget. This pretty and private 31.23 acres (12.64ha) property would be great as a starter...

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track