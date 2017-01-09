Rock pools, bowling provide picture perfect fun

Mika, Jodie, Derek and Billy Symons chill out in the middle of a warm afternoon.

Whether it was splashing about in the sun or lining up a strike at the lanes, Gympie residents took advantage of yesterday's warm weather to have some family fun in the holidays.

Mothar Mountain's rock pools were an especially popular area with more than 70 people relaxing in the secluded spot at midday.

According to one regular visitor, the constant stream of people was the most people she had ever seen at the pools.

Water and sunshine were not the only way people enjoyed spending the day, though, with the lanes at Gympie Tenpin Bowling and Entertainment also packed with people looking to make a lucky strike.