Roadcraft just misses checkered flag

Donna Jones | 18th Nov 2016 8:00 AM
ALL SMILES: Garry Davison presents Sharlene Makin of Roadcraft with the runners-up prize.
ALL SMILES: Garry Davison presents Sharlene Makin of Roadcraft with the runners-up prize. Renee Albrecht

ROADCRAFT just missed out on Community Organisation of the Year, but Sharlene Makin couldn't be prouder of the nomination.

"We got this award because of our amazing staff. I really want to acknowledge our staff with this award," Ms Makin said.

The runners-up in the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Community Organisation of the Year have been going strong for 37 years.

"We established in 1979 by Rotary and the community in response to the number of deaths and serious injuries caused on our roads," Ms Makin said.

This year has been a bumper year for the facility having achieved nationally recognised accreditation of Registered Training Organisation.

