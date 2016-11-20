30°
News

Road warrior Courtney gets action on road upgrade

20th Nov 2016 5:22 PM
WELL DONE: Courtney Litfin's letter to council about the state Booinbah Rd in Tansey has resulted in work being carried out this week.
WELL DONE: Courtney Litfin's letter to council about the state Booinbah Rd in Tansey has resulted in work being carried out this week.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOOMERI State School student Courtney Litfin had concerns over the state of her road earlier this year.

After a discussion around the dinner table one night with her parents Geoff and Kerrie and brothers Dylan and Lachlan, Courtney, 12, was encouraged to write a letter to council.

Never did Courtney actually think that something would happen in response to her little letter but she is so impressed and pleased that it has.

Courtney received correspondence from Gympie Regional Council within only weeks of her letter being sent, stating that they would be out to assess and attend to the issues.

As of this week, work has started on improving the shoulders of Booinbah Rd, Tansey by council staff.

Courtney presented to her class teacher Kathryn Mawhinney very excitedly one morning, bursting to tell how after she had written a letter detailing her concerns over the state and safety of her road that she had received a letter back.

"It is such a wonderful and encouraging outcome for Courtney to see that by putting her concerns in writing and going through the correct avenues, she has been able to have action taken on an issue close to her home and her heart,” Mrs Mawhinney said.

"Courtney's family, along with the whole community along the friendly road in Tansey, are so grateful to her for expressing her concerns and to the council for acting promptly on the issue.

”What a fantastic area to live in.” CONTRIBUTED

Gympie Times

Topics:  courtney litfin goomeri state school road upgrade tansey

Students' Bottlecap Bobbie a winner in scarecrow comp

Students' Bottlecap Bobbie a winner in scarecrow comp

Amamoor students win children's section in annual scarecrow festival

Fruits of their labour

REMEMBERING: (from left) Jarrah Jones, Tyleigh Cottom, Soli Dewhirst-McDonald, Jess Thompson, Gracie Robb, and Oliver Stephens show Llew O'Brien (centre) around the garden. INSET: Llew O'Brien speaking to the students while Tyleigh Cottom and Jess Thompson hold up the Australian Flag.

Amamoor School students welcome MP to memorial garden.

BREAKING: Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

The man was travelling on Brisbane Rd before falling from his bike.

A motorcyclist has been taken to Gympie Hospital this morning.

Road warrior Courtney gets action on road upgrade

WELL DONE: Courtney Litfin's letter to council about the state Booinbah Rd in Tansey has resulted in work being carried out this week.

Student prompts council to fix road

Local Partners

New sensory shopping experiences will give kids a Merry Christmas

The new program will allow children living with autism to shop in peace.

Students and Landcare band together on project

CONSERVING: Widgee students, teachers and Gympie Landcare members at Webb Park on Wednesday.

All the latest news from Widgee and district

Who's on duty at Gympie Meals on Wheels

Are you on the roster for Gympie Meals on Wheels this coming week?

Meals on Wheels roster

WHAT'S ON: Time to get your board game on Gympie

No Caption

Celebrate International Games Day today in Gympie.

Take a nostalgia trip when Ol' 55 rolls into town

ROCK ON: Frankie J Holden will be in Gympie next weekend to shake, rattle and roll.

Slick back your hair for a night of retro-rock

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

LADY Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain.

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

time 2 reminisce!

6 Alenola Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $280,000!

This property will surely tug at the heart strings and give a lovely sense of nostalgia. When homes, were homes, all comfy and cosy, and there was the proverbial...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

bush block priced 2 sell!

L432 Arborfourteen Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 OFFERS OVER...

Escape from the bright city lights 2 this 2 acre bush block just North of Gympie in the eclectic locale of Glenwood. Great spot for your affordable new private...

2 rent or 2 renovate!

90 Monkland Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Looking for a classic Gympie home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment...

want 2 buy a town house!

8/66 Oak Street, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 2 1 $225,000!

There are townhouses for sale and then there is THIS townhouse for sale! Unit 8 is one of 10 townhouses in a sought after complex in a fantastic location. The unit...

move 2 the Alps of Imbil!

42 Elizabeth Street, Imbil 4570

3 2 4 $345,000!

Dont be surprised after you travel down the driveway and finally set eyes upon this ohhhhh sooooooo private property that you will be thinking that you have just...

your heart will want 2 buy this 1!

641 Scotchy Pocket Road, Scotchy Pocket 4570

3 1 4 $295,000!

Have you ever heard the term - heart buyers home? Whether you have or have not, once you inspect this awesome 22acre property in all its glory, you will know...

land 2,111m2 in town 4 real!

32 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000!

2,111m2 parcel of flood free land for sale right in the middle of Gympie! Oh yeah you read that right, and no this not a misprint. So whatever you are planning, or...

dont wait 2 long!

34 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $250,000!

Downsize, upsize, invest, empty nest, take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...

way 2 cool!

155 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000!

When we say this a hot new property, we mean it is a hot new property! Modern colours and design have been incorporated into this character home. Heaps of space...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!