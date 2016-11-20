Road warrior Courtney gets action on road upgrade

WELL DONE: Courtney Litfin's letter to council about the state Booinbah Rd in Tansey has resulted in work being carried out this week.

GOOMERI State School student Courtney Litfin had concerns over the state of her road earlier this year.

After a discussion around the dinner table one night with her parents Geoff and Kerrie and brothers Dylan and Lachlan, Courtney, 12, was encouraged to write a letter to council.

Never did Courtney actually think that something would happen in response to her little letter but she is so impressed and pleased that it has.

Courtney received correspondence from Gympie Regional Council within only weeks of her letter being sent, stating that they would be out to assess and attend to the issues.

As of this week, work has started on improving the shoulders of Booinbah Rd, Tansey by council staff.

Courtney presented to her class teacher Kathryn Mawhinney very excitedly one morning, bursting to tell how after she had written a letter detailing her concerns over the state and safety of her road that she had received a letter back.

"It is such a wonderful and encouraging outcome for Courtney to see that by putting her concerns in writing and going through the correct avenues, she has been able to have action taken on an issue close to her home and her heart,” Mrs Mawhinney said.

"Courtney's family, along with the whole community along the friendly road in Tansey, are so grateful to her for expressing her concerns and to the council for acting promptly on the issue.

”What a fantastic area to live in.” CONTRIBUTED